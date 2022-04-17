Our Leaders Have Nothing to Lose - Stop Blindly Supporting Their Decisions

What I'm about to say is not gonna sit well with alot of people, especially those disillusioned by the disease of blind-Nationalism. But it has to be said.



What the events of the past week have shown is that we're not a free country.



- Pakistan is not a sovereign nation



- Neither is India for that matter (but this isn't about India)



Our former Colonial masters still pull the political and economic strings within Pakistan. We're not allowed to have our own independent foreign or domestic policies. Anytime we've tried the West interferes.



And our leaders are selectively installed puppets. Yes, including our army leadership because no decision in this country happens without the army's involvement. I know it's a sin to say that here, but what needs to be said must be said.



Our leaders are not effected by the decisions they make and so can afford to make reckless decisions; they are insulated from the consequences of these decisions meanwhile the average Pakistani suffers. The lower rank soldiers suffer.



We blindly joined uncle Sam's WoT. We sold innocent people to the US for torturing in Guantanamo and Bagram. We allowed American agents & mercenaries to operate and kill our own citizens on our own soil (Raym0nd Dav!s). The very groups we trained for jee - had in Kash Mir and Afg then turned against us as a result. But Musharraf and our establishment leaders weren't affected by the backlash, by the b0mbings and attacks. He didn't lose family members, he didn't lose finances - the average Pakistani did -.



Today so many of you armchair nationalists are puffing your chests in "going to war with" Afg TaIiban for being "soft" on TTP, but where was your enthusiasm for revenge when NATO deliberately massacred 22 PA soldiers in the Salala attack?



Or when NATO allowed Indian agencies to freely operate in Afghanistan? Did PAF b0mb Indian consulates in Afg?



On numerous accounts NATO/USA violated Pak sovereignty.



And yet US 3mbassy is still there in Islamabad, and they still pull the strings in our country. They depose our leaders when they want, assas!nate them when they want (Zia ul Haqq) if they dare to step out of line. Which then begs the question: if those in current positions of leadership are sitting comfortably then are we really being ruled by leaders who truly seek the best interests of Pakistanis or are we being ruled by Western lackeys?





The loss of East Pakistan did not affect our leaders



The losses from US imposed WoT did not affect our leaders



And similarly the loss of Balochistan and Western regions won't affect our leaders either, should we make enemies out of Afg TaIiban.



- It will affect the common man -



Just as the inflation has/is



Just as the exorbitant taxes have/are



Our leaders live in ivory towers. Their investments are off-shore. They are insulated. Therefore they can afford to make reckless decisions. But the average Pakistani can't, Pakistan as a nation cannot.



The Afghan fiasco was an embarrassement for the USA, and therefore they have placed international sanctions on Afg to starve them into submission since they militarily couldn't defeat them. And on top of this they want Pakistan to once again do their dirty work from afar by getting involved in Afg.



Its not in our interest to become foot soldiers of uncle Sam. We've been getting involved in Afg on behest of uncle Sam for the last 40 years and it has not served us any good.



Making the Afg TaIiban our enemies will only give India and other enemy nations the opportunity to radically destabilize our western regions and further economically exhaust Pakistan. Again, our leaders won't suffer one bit. The average Pakistani will suffer the consequences.



Our political leaders can simply flee abroad, our generals can simply retire and write books and earn millions as a result. They don't lose one bit, rather they gain, particularly on a personal level.



So for who are you blind Nationalists puffing your chests? For the same people who lost us East Pakistan with their disastrous policies? The same people who landed us in Uncle Sam's WoT, 20 years of continuous bloodshed, instability, economic turmoil, debt and inflation?



All for what? For some "aid"? F-16s that we can't use against their conditions?



And their so called "financial aid" all goes to NGO's promoting Feminism and LGBTQ in Pakistan or the pockets of these sellout leaders of ours.



All for this?



Wake up.