Our Heroes need their identity back - War on Terrorism

Army Public School Peshawar attack.
Tribute to all those little innocent souls who were brutally martyred in Army Public School.


The attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School in 16 December, 2014 by the Pakistani Taliban in which 150 students and their teachers were killed, was one of the most traumatic events of the post-9/11 violence across the Indus Valley regions shared by Pakistan and Afghanistan.
 
