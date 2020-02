There's knock at the door.



A voice comes from inside, "who is there?"



There's reply from outside: "Talib"



Person from inside says, "nai pakki".



And 'Talib' goes away not to knock at that door again. But if he gets something he'll come again next day.



Talib is student at local madrassah. Every evening he is sent to collect roti and salan from houses of the area. His age is 6 - 10. He is in madrassah to seek knowledge but his self-esteem is undermined and his focus is shifted. It is clear that madrassah isn't able to sustain boarding of the student. Madrassah shouldn't accept students. Something is missing here to provide secure environment for the students.

