What's new

Our first-hand experience with Amazon’s new palm reader, and what it says about the future of retail

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,904
24
17,656
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.geekwire.com

Our first-hand experience with Amazon’s new palm reader, and what it says about the future of retail

What if grabbing a drink from the store was as easy as getting one from your fridge? Amazon is approaching that level of frictionless commerce with its new Amazon One palm-reading biometric…
www.geekwire.com www.geekwire.com
Entering the Amazon Go store by scanning my palm. (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

What if grabbing a drink from the store was as easy as getting one from your fridge?

Amazon is approaching that level of frictionless commerce with its new Amazon One palm-reading biometric identification system, especially when combined with its existing checkout-free retail infrastructure. Convenience for consumers means more cash in Amazon’s account, and for better or worse, this one-two technological punch could help the tech giant put more shoppers in the palm of its hands.

Those are some of my takeaways after experiencing the technology at one of the two Amazon Go convenience stores where it debuted Tuesday in Seattle.

Without pulling anything from my pocket to identify myself or pay — no need to unlock a smartphone, or fish a credit card from a wallet — going from storefront to shelf to sidewalk easily took less than a minute. I’m sure it could have been less than 15 seconds if I hadn’t juggled my phone in one hand to get the picture above, or chatted up the security guard to let him know why I was taking a picture, or deliberated over which flavor of sparkling water to buy.

An Amazon One registration kiosk, right, and entryway scanner, left.

The launch of Amazon One is notable in part because of the company’s broader ambitions for the technology. Amazon is introducing the palm reader technology for sign-in at Amazon Go, as an alternative to using a QR code on a phone, but it envisions broad adoption in the long run, for everything from in-store payments to accessing office buildings to entering sports stadiums (whenever we’re able to do that again someday).

Amazon is also in talks with other companies to adopt the technology on their own.

Of course, this raises all sorts of questions about privacy, as detailed in our coverage this week. Amazon offers a long list of assurances about the security of the data. The company is encrypting the palm scans in the cloud, rather than keeping it on the scanning device, and promising people who sign up that they can delete their data from the cloud whenever they want. But the system promises to serve as an interesting test of the level of consumer trust in Amazon.

Registering my palm with Amazon One. (GeekWire Photo / Lea Hall)

I decided to set any such qualms aside to experience Amazon’s vision for the future of true grab-and-go shopping.

To fully experience the system, I actually visited twice. On the first visit, I registered for Amazon One at one of two small kiosks, placing each palm above the sensor in succession to create what Amazon describes as an encrypted “palm signature” representing my unique biometric characteristics. The sign-up process requires inserting a credit card and entering a mobile number. The company says an Amazon account isn’t required to create an Amazon One account, but I went ahead and linked the two accounts as part of the process, to be able to see my Amazon One purchases in my Amazon account.

Pay with your palm? Amazon unveils biometric ID, touting convenience and testing customer trust

During both the registration process and the subsequent entry to the store, the display on the palm reader shows a small puck in a circle that moves and changes in size to indicate whether you’re positioning your palm correctly in both horizontal and vertical planes. When the puck is centered and in the circle, it locks on and reads your palm.

Registration took less than a minute, as Amazon promised, and the gateway recognized my palm almost instantaneously, letting me into the store.

My second visit, when I was already registered, was when the true speed and convenience of the setup hit home. Sure, go ahead and make fun of the person who wants to shave seconds off a visit to the store, but how many cumulative hours of our lives have been wasted while the person in front of us struggles with a PIN code, or tries three times to get the terminal to connect with their phone for wireless payment?

Given the state of the family refrigerator sometimes, if there were a convenience store with this technology close to my house, it could actually be faster to retrieve an item from one of its shelves than to find it on one of ours.

Amazon One is currently available at two Amazon Go convenience stores in Seattle, at 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street, and 300 Boren Ave. N.
 
Last edited:
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,904
24
17,656
Country
United States
Location
United States
chainstoreage.com

Amazon expands palm-based payment option to more than 60 stores

Amazon is rapidly increasing the availability of its Amazon One contactless payment method.
chainstoreage.com chainstoreage.com

Amazon is rapidly increasing the availability of its Amazon One contactless payment method.

Initially introduced at two Seattle-area Amazon Go stores in September 2020, Amazon One is designed to let customers use their unique palm signature to pay or present a loyalty card at a store. Now, Amazon One is available at more than 60 locations at select Amazon Go, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, Amazon 4-star, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Pop Up stores.

The omnichannel giant has rolled out the service in several regions, including Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state, and Washington D.C. At Amazon Go and Amazon Fresh stores, shoppers will continue having the option to enter the store using the Amazon app, or can elect to use their palm at stores with Amazon One instead.

To sign up for Amazon One, first customers insert their credit card in an in-store Amazon One device or kiosk. Next, they hover their palm over the device and enter their mobile phone number to complete sign-up. Since no two palms are exactly alike, customers can register both palms.

A process of proprietary imaging and computer vision algorithms capture and encrypt the customer’s palm image, including tiny, distinct features on and below the surface, many that are indiscernible to the human eye or a standard camera.
In seconds, a process of proprietary imaging and computer vision algorithms capture and encrypt a customer’s palm image. Amazon One uses the information embedded in a customer’s palm to create a unique palm signature that it can read each and every time the customer uses it.

A customer’s Amazon One ID is created when they sign up at an Amazon One device, and it contains their palm signatures, payment information, and contact information. To view Amazon One information online, including personal transaction history, customers can click the link in the welcome message they received when they first created their Amazon One ID and sign in with their Amazon account.

Amazon One is protected by multiple security controls and palm images are never stored on the device, but are encrypted and sent to a secure area Amazon custom-built in the cloud where it creates palm signatures. Customers can request to delete data associated with Amazon One through the device itself or via the Amazon One online customer portal.

In addition to expanding the availability of Amazon One internally, the company also recently partnered with digital ticketing agency AXS to deploy Amazon One at standalone ticketing pedestals at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert venue located in the metro Denver area.

This means, upon enrolling their AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One, consumers will now have the option to scan their palm to enter concerts and events, without having to show a physical or mobile ticket or ID. Amazon expects it to be added to more AXS ticketed venues in the future.

Amazon One is the second leading-edge digital payment/verification technology Amazon has licensed to third-party partners. In March 2020, the company began making the technology supporting its Amazon Go checkout-free store format available to other retailers. The “Just Walk Out” technology platform combines computer vision, sensor fusion, and machine-learning algorithms.


--------------

@Gomig-21
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom