/ Register

  • Sunday, August 9, 2020

Our Corrupt society

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by AZ1, Aug 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM.

  1. Aug 9, 2020 at 3:49 PM #1
    AZ1

    AZ1 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,467
    Joined:
    Jul 25, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 5,186 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
     
  2. Aug 9, 2020 at 3:53 PM #2
    m52k85

    m52k85 FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    100
    Joined:
    May 24, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 82 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    whats going on here? what does the caption say? Thanks
     
  3. Aug 9, 2020 at 3:56 PM #3
    Unite & Defend

    Unite & Defend FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    530
    Joined:
    Jan 26, 2017
    Ratings:
    +2 / 637 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Probably not paid their earnings?
     
  4. Aug 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM #4
    Valar.

    Valar. SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,579
    Joined:
    Nov 29, 2017
    Ratings:
    +1 / 5,839 / -5
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Just saw the video.
    Couldn't hear because I have no headphones right now.
    Description of video is just an emotional rant(rightfully so) but have no information why angry people are deplanting the newly planted trees? Who are they? Which province? What group/party? Are they against Imran Khan's Tree plantation project? Why?
     
  5. Aug 9, 2020 at 4:11 PM #5
    Jazzbot

    Jazzbot ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,789
    Joined:
    Apr 27, 2010
    Ratings:
    +15 / 21,357 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Dafuq is going on? They are speaking pushto i guess, can someone shed some light?
     
  6. Aug 9, 2020 at 4:20 PM #6
    Goenitz

    Goenitz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,108
    Joined:
    Apr 28, 2014
    Ratings:
    +0 / 2,907 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    it is not corruption but ignorance.. you can motivate people do heinous crimes..
    are they PHA workers? or some political workers? as in former case, they might have not been paid as post#3 suggested....
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 3 (Users: 0, Guests: 3)