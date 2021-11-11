What's new

Ottoman Monuments in Greece and Including Ottoman colorized footage from Balkan in 1909

They inherited the Roman empire which is strange when you look at the map..


The only countries Muslims never set on a foot as rulers in Europe were the following handful countries. Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the Scandinvian they were the only ones who escape our caravan and hype train. All of these steems from two different invasion from East and West in two different timelines
 
Battlion25 said:
They inherited the Roman empire which is strange when you look at the map..

The only countries Muslims never set on a foot as rulers in Europe were the following handful countries. Belgium, Netherlands, Germany and the Scandinvian they were the only ones who escape our caravan and hype train. All of these steems from two different invasion from East and West in two different timelines
These expansionists were beasts and by the way overruning Europe was really not that of a chellenge from a military point of view compared to the war campaigns and efforts that went into fighting the Turkic hordes who were extremely tough and hardy people and them converting to Islam didn't only safe Islam but expanded to another level. It was like taking horse anabolic steroids the Turkic were relentless and legendary they never fatigue and just kept going and going and going until they eventually fizzled out.

No empire is forever everything has it's time

A Turkic horde warrior dressed in his armor
 
Titanium100 said:
A Turkic horde warrior dressed in his armor
Technically they are Altaic people they are cousins of the Chinese and Brothers of the Koreans they belong to that same sub-family also originate in their region and territory. They are bigger, taller and stronger than the chinese and have same build like the Koreans on average..

They nearly ended us at one point we were saved in the battle Ain-Jalut it could have been the end if we had lost that battle
 
We have a former mosque in Nafplio, which is now a bar, art house and theatre. 🙂
And there is no muslim country that was not conquered by europeans. Also muslims set never a foot as rulers also in Italy, Baltics, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, UK, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic
 
Triggered :lol:
 
