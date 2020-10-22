What's new

OTOKAR completes firing tests for armored combat vehicle Tulpar

OTOKAR revealed new footage from the firing tests of TULPAR armored combat vehicle on the YouTube channel.

The company released an announcement in addition to the footage filmed at Şereflikohisar:

With its modular architecture and manned and unmanned weapons systems, TULPAR Armored Combat Vehicle, capable of being integrated with aerial and artillery weaponry, has successfully completed its firing trials at Şereflikohisar.”

No detailed information has been revealed by OTOKAR since then. However, slight cosmetic changes done to TULPAR can be spotted during the video.



The weapons system installed during the trials has not been officially revealed but speculations claim the weapon-in-testing is a 25 or 30mm cannon.

TULPAR is a multi-track, multi-purpose combat vehicle of the future, capable of expanding its arsenal between 28.000 and 45.000 kilograms of munition. Its modular architecture allows it to be configured depending on situational needs while using a shared body and infrastructure.

TULPAR is an important player in the armored combat vehicles industry with its ability to be converted from a light tank to an aerial defense vehicle, from reconnaissance to utility.


