Otokar Arma II

LegionnairE
Apr 18, 2010
Otokar just released a video of Arma II, it looks like the new vehicle took a lot from the previous models that were sold to UAE
ARMA Rabdan variant:
Rabdan 6x6 Armoured Fighting Vehicle
The Rabdan 6x6 amphibious armoured fighting vehicle developed by Al Jasoor has a gross vehicle weight of 22,500kg. Powered by a 450hp turbocharged diesel engine, the vehicle offers a maximum road speed of 105km/h and a range of 700km.
