Otokar Arma II

Otokar just released a video of Arma II, it looks like the new vehicle took a lot from the previous models that were sold to UAE

ARMA Rabdan variant:
www.army-technology.com

Rabdan 6x6 Armoured Fighting Vehicle

The Rabdan 6x6 amphibious armoured fighting vehicle developed by Al Jasoor has a gross vehicle weight of 22,500kg. Powered by a 450hp turbocharged diesel engine, the vehicle offers a maximum road speed of 105km/h and a range of 700km.
www.army-technology.com www.army-technology.com
 
More information about Arma II keeps coming out.
shiftdelete.net

Otokar, zırhlı araç ailesini ARMA II ile genişletti!

Otokar'ın ARMA II zırhlı muharebe aracı, sınıfının en yüksek koruma seviyesi ve en yüksek atış gücünü birlikte sunacak.
shiftdelete.net shiftdelete.net

There's a new %100 indigenous 720 Hp engine which makes ARMA II Turkey's first armored vehicle with a national indigenous engine!

otokar-zirhli-arac-ailesini-arma-iki-ile-genisletti-1.jpg


It comes with 40 ton weight and the ability to carry a 120mm gun

otokar-zirhli-arac-ailesini-arma-iki-ile-genisletti.jpg
 
Otonom Piyade

Otonom Piyade

It certainly looks like a BIG machine... when the officials stand next to it, posing for a photograph..

It's also good to know Otokar has developed their own indigineous engines for this platform.. not solely relying on foreign engines.
 

