Otokar aims to increase military vehicle exports to Africa

Otokar, Turkey’s global land systems manufacturer, participates in Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) on September21-25, in the City of Tshwane, South Africa. During the exhibition, Otokar is promoting its broad land systems product range, including 4x4, 6x6, 8x8 tactical wheeled armored vehicles, tracked armored vehicles and weapon systems.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Otokar Cobra II (Picture source: Otokar)
Stating that Otokar is a registered NATO and United Nations supplier, General Manager Serdar Görgüç, said: “Currently, Otokar vehicles are actively used in five continents, including Africa. Our vehicles are widely used by peacekeepers on the continent. We are indeed proud of our vehicles’ success in several United Nations and African Union peacebuilding and peacekeeping missions including MINUSCA, MINUSMA, MONUSCO, UNAMID, UNMIK, UNMIL and UNMISS.
Emphasizing that Cobra II draws attention with its successful performance in Africa, General Manager Serdar Görgüç, continued, “Otokar Cobra II is a combat-proven vehicle with its exceptional performance suitable for conventional and asymmetric warfare conditions. We are proud that Cobra II is now successfully serving more than 10 end-users worldwide and is known as the best in its class. We strongly believe that the performance of our vehicles are the most important reference for our potential customers, and we stand out with our ability to respond quickly to ever-changing requirements and needs of end users thanks to our design, test, and manufacturing capabilities. In addition to Cobra II, Arma 6x6 and Arma 8x8 vehicles will be first choices of different users in Africa in the coming years.”
Cobra II offers a high level of protection, payload capacity, and large internal volume. In addition to superior mobility, Cobra II also comes with the capacity to accommodate up to 10 personnel including the driver and commander, offering high protection against ballistic, mine, and IED threats. Delivering high performance in the toughest terrain and climate conditions with high power-to-weight ratio, Cobra II is operated in different parts of the world, on the toughest terrain and climate conditions, and made thousands of miles. Preferred especially for offering a wide range of weapons integration and mission equipment options; Cobra II is successfully in service as a personnel carrier, high mobility, medical evacuation, command &control and recovery variants for peacekeeping operations. The modular structure of Cobra II also makes the vehicle a multi-purpose platform suitable for reconnaissance, CBRN reconnaissance, border protection, satellite communication, anti-tank and air defense missions and operated by military, paramilitary and peacekeeping forces.
Follow Army Recognition on Google News at this link
Otokar Cobra II (Picture source: Otokar)
Stating that Otokar is a registered NATO and United Nations supplier, General Manager Serdar Görgüç, said: “Currently, Otokar vehicles are actively used in five continents, including Africa. Our vehicles are widely used by peacekeepers on the continent. We are indeed proud of our vehicles’ success in several United Nations and African Union peacebuilding and peacekeeping missions including MINUSCA, MINUSMA, MONUSCO, UNAMID, UNMIK, UNMIL and UNMISS.
Emphasizing that Cobra II draws attention with its successful performance in Africa, General Manager Serdar Görgüç, continued, “Otokar Cobra II is a combat-proven vehicle with its exceptional performance suitable for conventional and asymmetric warfare conditions. We are proud that Cobra II is now successfully serving more than 10 end-users worldwide and is known as the best in its class. We strongly believe that the performance of our vehicles are the most important reference for our potential customers, and we stand out with our ability to respond quickly to ever-changing requirements and needs of end users thanks to our design, test, and manufacturing capabilities. In addition to Cobra II, Arma 6x6 and Arma 8x8 vehicles will be first choices of different users in Africa in the coming years.”
Cobra II offers a high level of protection, payload capacity, and large internal volume. In addition to superior mobility, Cobra II also comes with the capacity to accommodate up to 10 personnel including the driver and commander, offering high protection against ballistic, mine, and IED threats. Delivering high performance in the toughest terrain and climate conditions with high power-to-weight ratio, Cobra II is operated in different parts of the world, on the toughest terrain and climate conditions, and made thousands of miles. Preferred especially for offering a wide range of weapons integration and mission equipment options; Cobra II is successfully in service as a personnel carrier, high mobility, medical evacuation, command &control and recovery variants for peacekeeping operations. The modular structure of Cobra II also makes the vehicle a multi-purpose platform suitable for reconnaissance, CBRN reconnaissance, border protection, satellite communication, anti-tank and air defense missions and operated by military, paramilitary and peacekeeping forces.
Otokar aims to increase military vehicle exports to Africa | Defense News September 2022 Global Security army industry | Defense Security global news industry army year 2022 | Archive News year
Otokar aims to increase military vehicle exports to Africa
www.armyrecognition.com