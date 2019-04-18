Other side of the story UAE Visa for Pakistanis

Thankful to HE Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli(Minister of Human Resources & Emiratisation) for his continued support for #OverseasPakistanis - Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari
-Contrary to media reports, he categorically stated there is NO BAN on the export ofworkforce
-There have been 11%inknowledge workers
-Workers including Pakistanis laid off during #Covid19 registered on Virtual Labour Market Database are given priority
-10yr golden visa applications are also being encouraged
Looking forward to continued collaboration with UAE leadership to address the issues of our diaspora
