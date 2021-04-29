OTH 0100 Radar - Discover IACIT's Radar Beyond the Horizon - Brazilian Technology

Subtitled

The OTH 0100 radar is a radar beyond the horizon developed by IACIT with Brazilian technology. It has the function of maritime surveillance of the Brazilian marine flag.OTH 0100 Radar - Surveillance beyond the horizonLooking beyond the horizon and offering a wider and more effective range of maritime surveillance were the motivations for IACIT to develop the OTH 0100 Radar technology (over the horizon), which ensures greater efficiency and reduced costs for monitoring EEZ (economic zones) exclusive).IACIT's OTH 0100 is the first radar beyond the developed, installed and operating horizon in South America, and one of the few existing in the world capable of tracking non-cooperative vessels at a distance of up to 200 MN (Nautical Miles) from coast.