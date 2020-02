Sindh wants to get more than plumes from ostrich farming

An ostrich from a farmhouse in Tando Adam is on display at Sindh’s first livestock expo held in Hyderabad on Feb. 9, 2020.

Ostriches are on display at Sindh’s first livestock expo in Hyderabad on Feb. 9, 2020.

Taj Muhammad Waryah poses for a photo at his ostrich ranch in Tando Adam, Sindh, Feb. 13, 2020.

A man takes a photo of an ostrich at the first livestock expo in Hyderabad, Sindh, on Feb. 9, 2020.