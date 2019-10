On 8th October TTP published an editorial titledauthored byAuthor pictures an image for his readers and compares Paigam-e-Pakistan Conferences held during the partition time to that of today. He says that both have all lot in common, in 1940s Ullema put efforts to fight for a separate land where they could practice their religion and live as per Islam and today they are fighting for same, to save Pakistan.Mufti sb addresses Maulana Fazlur Rahman and complaints about being criticized by him. He complaints to Maulana that you call us Jihadis and foreign paid, but you used us when you needed us.You are living a luxurious life with your family and have forgotten about the ills of your own Tribals.Even after what Maulana & other Ulema following him have done to TTP,they urge them to unit people around them and stand against Military & the State. Urges them to take control of Pakistan so they can start a real Pakistan for which this country came into existence. According to the author, this country has been used by Military & Govt for their personal motives and not for muslims and it is time we take this control back.TTP calls upon all madaris to stand against Govt and Military , they are already killing the them so why not pick up arms and fight back, better to be killed this way then not doing anything. TTP renders their support to Maulana for his Azadi March, and vow to stand by him.Information Warfare is a told that in today’s world is equally important as Conventional or non-conventional warheads. It is an arm that had have a devastating effect on the enemy when deployed in an organized and well thought out manner. Where Military forces around the world are using it against their opponents, terrorists group are no different in this game. Learning from the likes of ISIS, TTP has started to use the tool of Information in it’s war against Pakistan & it’s citizens. It is targeting the areas when they see can be exploited to the best.In past few months we saw how TTP by using the disinformation strategy, aligned itself with PTM. They exploited people of Tribal areas and pushtoons by propagating the facts that Military and the state were involved in gross human rights violations. They published articles & editorials in their jihadi magazine to cast the image that pushtoons are being suppressed and it is time for them to pick up arms and charge towards Islamabad. They urged the pushtoon community to fight military and deny them space, this aligned perfectly with what PTM was preaching, hence vulnerable youth working with PTM or for PTM turned aggressive and offensive towards the Military & State.Once again taking the opportunity TTP is exploiting the situation to its advantage. They are targeting madaris aligned with Punjabi Taliban to be resurrected again, which were dead long ago. When Maulana fazlur Rahman failed to get support from Opposition parties and his other allies he had no alternative but to turn back to those who made him what he is today. @Horus , please share to FBThanks to @Major Sam for rendering assistance in summarizing the editorial