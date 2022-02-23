What's new

OSINT: Tracking IAF & IN Airborne assets

This thread is for sharing / tracking locations of Indian Air Force / IN Airborne assets on Open Source & Private platforms. All members are urged to share their findings.

This thread is NOT for discussion but solely to serve as information pool.

  • IAF Netra AWAC Registration KW3555 Hex code #800330 S/N 14501130
    1645626662862.png

  • C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8005 HEXCode: #800792
    1645626715301.png
    1645626721687.png
    1645626726818.png

  • C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8003 HEXCode: #800790 Stays mostly in Punjab sector with short hauls
    1645626760720.png
    1645626766004.png
    1645626769542.png

  • C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8002 HEXCode: #80078F 1645626792051.png 1645626795530.png 1645626798930.png

  • C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8001 HEXCode: #80078E It is probably attached to northern command as it does frequent runs to HP
    1645626831924.png
    1645626837708.png
  • Indian Navy P-8i Neptune Hexcode 800E89 Reg IN328
    1645627366945.png
  • 1645627679986.png
  • Indian Navy P-8i Neptune Hexcode 800313 Reg IN327
    1645627545941.png
  • Indian Navy P-8i Neptune Hexcode 800E8C Reg IN331
    1645627815745.png
    1645627856583.png
  • India Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune IN329 800E8A
    1645627928788.png
    1645627945339.png
 

