OSINT: Tracking IAF & IN Airborne assets

This thread is for sharing / tracking locations of Indian Air Force / IN Airborne assets on Open Source & Private platforms. All members are urged to share their findings.
This thread is NOT for discussion but solely to serve as information pool.
- IAF Netra AWAC Registration KW3555 Hex code #800330 S/N 14501130
- C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8005 HEXCode: #800792
- C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8003 HEXCode: #800790 Stays mostly in Punjab sector with short hauls
- C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8002 HEXCode: #80078F
- C17 Globemaster 3 Reg: CB-8001 HEXCode: #80078E It is probably attached to northern command as it does frequent runs to HP
- Indian Navy P-8i Neptune Hexcode 800E89 Reg IN328
- Indian Navy P-8i Neptune Hexcode 800313 Reg IN327
- Indian Navy P-8i Neptune Hexcode 800E8C Reg IN331
- India Navy Boeing P-8I Neptune IN329 800E8A