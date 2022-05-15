What's new

OSINT:Shehbaz Sharif leaving London|May 2022

Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
10,084
142
20,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Well!
as you all know Mian Shehbaz Sharif was in london along with his cabinet of minions where important meetings were held with convicted felon Nawaz Sharif. During this time Shehbaz also met his younger son, an absconder, Suleman Shehbaz.

On review of footage, shared by geo correspondent Murtaza, i figured lets take a shot at finding the place…

vt.tiktok.com

Murtaza Ali Shah on TikTok

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Pakistan from London #fyp #foryoupage #shehbazsharif
vt.tiktok.com vt.tiktok.com

Well here it is….
MSS was seen coming out of Richbourne Court, Harrow street which is just across the road from Grand Victoria Casino, Edgware Road, London
43DFDB52-BC4E-480C-B656-FED846F2C14D.jpeg
CC9CD8E7-7C59-4838-BD0C-8C455ECEE3B9.jpeg
6124F213-577D-4ABB-8331-4E04AC521775.jpeg
479D3489-3F92-4DDB-AD7A-CC2429787476.jpeg
449F8A49-D031-4986-B6DA-91CCFB086AF3.jpeg


6E1A1F28-0BA0-4E0C-9595-876D2D944CF2.jpeg
05995EB0-7017-4B64-8CC0-AC7AD5031327.jpeg



Now that it is confirmed that MSS was at Richbourne Court, lets see how much it costs. Keep it in mind, this property is owned by SS and was under investigation by British NCA in money laundering probe.

Pakistanio, this was bought with your money…..

C88974FB-C929-44B0-87FF-3A8446A2B695.jpeg


www.thenews.com.pk

'PTI donor helped Shehbaz buy three UK properties'

LONDON; Court papers related to the National Crime Agency’s money-laundering investigation into Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Sharif have revealed that Aneel Mussarat, a Pakistan...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

I wish we could get loan from bank with that ease too
C88974FB-C929-44B0-87FF-3A8446A2B695.jpeg
F145C5A3-DC1F-4CAF-BBAD-B76670A48604.jpeg
14BFD521-F0A0-4FA3-AE7B-7CC1C0B054BD.jpeg
 
Last edited:
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,248
56
35,607
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Well!
as you all know Mian Shehbaz Sharif was in london along with his cabinet of minions where important meetings were held with convicted felon Nawaz Sharif. During this time Shehbaz also met his younger son, an absconder, Suleman Shehbaz.

On review of footage, shared by geo correspondent Murtaza, i figured lets take a shot at finding the place…

vt.tiktok.com

Murtaza Ali Shah on TikTok

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Pakistan from London #fyp #foryoupage #shehbazsharif
vt.tiktok.com vt.tiktok.com

Well here it is….
MSS was seen coming out of Richbourne Court, Harrow street which is just across the road from Grand Victoria Casino, Edgware Road, London
View attachment 844353 View attachment 844354 View attachment 844355 View attachment 844356 View attachment 844357

View attachment 844358 View attachment 844359


Now that it is confirmed that MSS was at Richbourne Court, lets see how much it costs. Keep it in mind, this property is owned by SS and was under investigation by British NCA in money laundering probe.

Pakistanio, this was bought with your money…..

View attachment 844360

www.thenews.com.pk

'PTI donor helped Shehbaz buy three UK properties'

LONDON; Court papers related to the National Crime Agency’s money-laundering investigation into Shehbaz Sharif and his son Suleman Sharif have revealed that Aneel Mussarat, a Pakistan...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk

I wish we could get loan from bank with that ease too
View attachment 844360 View attachment 844363
Click to expand...
Wow man.. good work.

So this place is owned by Shahbaz sharif or his absconder son?

By the way, isn't aneel musarrat the same guy about whom the pets of sharifs in media were saying he was a new PTI ATM machine?
 
Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

STAFF
Aug 19, 2012
10,084
142
20,535
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PakSword said:
Wow man.. good work.

So this place is owned by Shahbaz sharif or his absconder son?

By the way, isn't aneel musarrat the same guy about whom the pets of sharifs in media were saying he was a new PTI ATM machine?
Click to expand...

SaadH said:
Isn't Aneel Mussarrat a good "friend" of IK's?
Click to expand...
payments were made in 2005-2007....
i know people who used to be in PTI gang from that era flipped to PMLN overnight....

PakSword said:
So this place is owned by Shahbaz sharif or his absconder son?
Click to expand...
do you wana spend 10£ to get land registry record?

i would have done it but then it exposes myself to the risk through Credit Card details....
 
O

One_Nation

FULL MEMBER
Sep 3, 2021
372
-2
314
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
60,000 pounds is relatively cheap that even middle upper class Pakistanis can buy.
We need evidence of their billions.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 4, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

muhammadhafeezmalik
PTI donor (Aneel Mussarat) helped Shehbaz Sharif buy three UK properties: court papers
Replies
5
Views
406
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
UK court to release Shehbaz’s money-laundering case bundle
Replies
9
Views
677
Riz
Riz
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Shahbaz Sharif reacts to NCA probe, says govt failed to prove corruption allegations
Replies
14
Views
542
airmarshal
airmarshal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Malik Riaz family’s UK visas revoked but Hasan Nawaz cleared
Replies
1
Views
716
Jf-17 block 3
Jf-17 block 3
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK court orders frozen bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, family to be restored
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
6K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom