The details of the raid were told to Farzana by Zakir’s friends who were picked up with him but were allowed to go 15 minutes later

Zakir at a political rally organized by BSO-Azad​





Zakir on right with Dr.Allah Nazar's son

Zakir's younger brother was

Babar Majeed

alias Fareed Baloch & a sister named

Farzana Majeed Baloch.

While the elder brother was MIA, younger brother decided to join the ranks of BLA. Babar was Communication Specialist as well as Social Media Handler for BLA - Majeed Brigade, a faction led by Aslam Achoo. Babar was close aide of Aslam & in 2018 was killed along him in Kandahar safe house. An audio recording released by BLA of attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Aslam could be heard instructing Babar to post the tweet about the attack & issue public statement. Babar could also be heard suggesting the attackers to switch position for better 3g network in the area as the attack unfolded.

Babar on top left corner



One can notice Babar's resemblance to elder brother Zakir

i just want to add that although I believe that case of Missing Person is genuine however they are certain entities who are exploiting the innocents for their personal agendas and that is what damaging the cause most.

Anyone who has covered Balochistan issue or case of missing person has come across this mother. She holds picture of her elder son "Zakir Majeed", who was allegedly picked up by state authorities on 8th June 2009. Zakir was Chairman BSO-Azad at that time, founded by Dr.Allah Nazar Baloch. Allegedly "Zakir's mother joined VBMP camp(Voice of Baloch Missing Person) at Quetta in December 2018 & has been protesting at the camp for recovery of her son since then.Coming down to the sister,. Farzana is former General Secretary - VBMP. In 2014, while protesting for the recovery of her brother She walked along Qadeer Mama from Quetta to Islamabad and made history. She had been given wide coverage on main stream media like Dawn, The News, & Express Tribune.In 2015, Farzana along with Q.M were invited to speak at an event held for Human Rights violations in Pakistan. as they reached airport to board their flight, they were stopped by the immigration authorities and not allowed to leave the country.Later in 2016, they managed to travel to US finally to attend a HR conference (). Once the conference ended, Farzana & Q.M went to visit their friendin Philadelphia.To be reminded Nabi Baksh is also a panelist & senior member of SAATH ForumNabi had a fallout with Q.M & Maskeen baba g had to leave US immediately. Farzana abandoned Q.M and decided to stay back in US.After staying at Nabi's house along with his family, she moved on to next place & move on with life, start to settle in. She took assistance from another brotheran Iranian running NGOs in US. He helped her settle into US & seek asylumis currently settled in US, enjoying her new life, perhaps forgotten about her mother??She is working as Sales Associate at Bloomingdale outlet in Virginia