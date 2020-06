What are they spotting? A military base at Gwadar? A supposedly nuclear enrichment site at some new location?



Much of it is based on pure speculation. Besides, even if these so-called intelligence reports are true, what are they worth? Countries which cooperate with each other don't hide their activities. If China and Pak were building a naval base at Gwadar we would do it as openly and transparently as possible. We don't require permission from irrelevant countries on the other side of the Atlantic.



These Twitter handles look more like psyops.

