Disclaimer
Reports that are being published here were compiled around a year ago, so some of the data may be out dated but the individuals named in these reports are still active & content of these reports remain relevant
I am thankful to those who came forward with the valuable information & assisted us in compiling of the data.
As usual practice, some of the data has been withheld from making public & am thankful to my team who assisted us with the work.
This report exposes the nexus of so called ' Scholars' who are nurturing at our educational institutions for almost a decade, not to learn or excel but to become agents of chaos. These Fascists are no students, they have been embedded in our educational institutions to propagate a certain narrative. These individuals were involved in Student Politics through the platform of ANP & these days you will find them among "Lal Lal' Brigade & Lal Topi
These articulate scholars will be seen in Student protests at UoB Quetta & next month you will find them in Karachi, Waziristan or Lahore.
