We have all seen students who are more interested in joining societies than studying during their years at the university. Affiliating oneself with the left has a way of creating a kind of moral complacency that allows one to disregard one's responsibilities, to oneself and to one's community, without feeling the need to introspect.



That said, the state needs to ask itself why students go to such great lengths to resist being educated. Is this apathy to learning the result of an active discouragement, both by culture and the state, of critical thinking? How do we create a genuine culture of learning at our universities?