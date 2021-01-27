What's new

Featured OSINT Exposes Agents of Fasaad in Pakistani Universities.

Disclaimer
Reports that are being published here were compiled around a year ago, so some of the data may be out dated but the individuals named in these reports are still active & content of these reports remain relevant

I am thankful to those who came forward with the valuable information & assisted us in compiling of the data.
As usual practice, some of the data has been withheld from making public & am thankful to my team who assisted us with the work.

This report exposes the nexus of so called ' Scholars' who are nurturing at our educational institutions for almost a decade, not to learn or excel but to become agents of chaos. These Fascists are no students, they have been embedded in our educational institutions to propagate a certain narrative. These individuals were involved in Student Politics through the platform of ANP & these days you will find them among "Lal Lal' Brigade & Lal Topi
These articulate scholars will be seen in Student protests at UoB Quetta & next month you will find them in Karachi, Waziristan or Lahore.
Areesh said:
Time to bring Jamiat back in educational institutions of Punjab and KPK

Time to get these lefties thrashed
Authorities are sleeping - they will wait further till this menace spreads to every corner of the country -

These monkey are trying to spread their wings in rural sindh / Interior sindh with hopes of getting SLA / SRA active
 
RAMPAGE

RAMPAGE

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 30, 2012
5,273
9
10,591
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We have all seen students who are more interested in joining societies than studying during their years at the university. Affiliating oneself with the left has a way of creating a kind of moral complacency that allows one to disregard one's responsibilities, to oneself and to one's community, without feeling the need to introspect.

That said, the state needs to ask itself why students go to such great lengths to resist being educated. Is this apathy to learning the result of an active discouragement, both by culture and the state, of critical thinking? How do we create a genuine culture of learning at our universities?
 
RAMPAGE said:
That said, the state needs to ask itself why students go to such great lengths to resist being educated. Is this apathy to learning the result of an active discouragement, both by culture and the state, of critical thinking? How do we create of a genuine culture of learning at our universities?
Alas a question that might remain answered for years to come, with that being said, it still does not absolve anyone of acting irresponsibly at the educational institutions. Institutions exist for learning opportunities not to incite violence & call to pick up arms
 
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2018
1,347
0
1,258
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Whats the basic structure of these orgs ?
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
9,916
2
19,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Alas a question that might remain answered for years to come, with that being said, it still does not absolve anyone of acting irresponsibly at the educational institutions. Institutions exist for learning opportunities not to incite violence & call to pick up arms
The war is lost if we lose the battle in universities. We can't blame these students when state literally pays snake like teachers to inculcate venom in them.
Whenever boomer Uncles in establishment wake up they should first act against leftist professors.
 
Vapour

Vapour

FULL MEMBER
Jul 2, 2020
626
2
793
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Studies/student politics is the cover - ethnic, racial and religious subversion of the local uneducated masses and proliferation of their sponsoring intel agency's propaganda is the goal.
 
Sine Nomine

Sine Nomine

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 19, 2014
9,894
23
12,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Authorities are sleeping - they will wait further till this menace spreads to every corner of the country -

These monkey are trying to spread their wings in rural sindh / Interior sindh with hopes of getting SLA / SRA active
Recently i have visited far South and looks like intel is sleeping.These snakes are spreading venom into Pashtun belt of Balochistan and Waziristan non-stop couple that with their love affair with surkhas of Bln.It's literally first step towards insurgency i.e establishment of casus belli.
You can just imagine bloodbath a Pashtun insurgency would bring in Pakistan.State is just burying head in sand and would only wakeup when beloved mishar Manzoor would be directing an armed terror outfit while sitting in Kabul.
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
9,667
0
11,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
I think establishment shud let go of softee attitude...

Laal kay tablay laal laal krain..
What's this nonsense. Enough is enough
 
arjunk

arjunk

FULL MEMBER
Apr 16, 2020
985
0
1,957
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Foxtrot Alpha said:
Authorities are sleeping - they will wait further till this menace spreads to every corner of the country -

These monkey are trying to spread their wings in rural sindh / Interior sindh with hopes of getting SLA / SRA active
Driving through Sindh you would see more separatist flags than facemasks (though that is not a very high number to compare to).
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
15,914
-22
21,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
These are all the PTM supporting snakes that come out of the woodwork when PTM cries

Our judiciary is too blame just as much

It's keep releasing and bailing out these animals
 
