OSINT: Ad campaign on London Buses

One thing i got out of current political fiasco and internal mess is that it brought me back to the forum. I can now focus what I like doing most, research, investigation & collecting information. Well ! here it is something new for everyone to read

This morning it was not just the Londoners who woke up to the shinny new banner affixed on 150 double decker buses across central London but every Pakistani across the world witnessed it.
150 buses with Banner featuring pictures of Shehbaz Sharif and absconder Nawaz Shariff will go on for a whole month. The news was initially covered by Geo News correspondent "Murtaza Shah" who is based in London. According to the report campaign is being sponsored by an Anonymous British Pakistani (well thats a Joke :lol: )
1651797223829.png


1651797144881.png


It was not late when this news was picked by ANI sponsored Disinfo media houses, whose existence is very much questionable

1651797337191.png

1651797403174.png


Now that we have gone through the Intro, lets talk about EmergingPakistan.

This must not not be confused with EmergingPakistan.Gov.Pk which is the initiative of Govt of Pakistan under Ministry of Commerce

1651797621613.png



In 2017, Pakistan High Commission, London ran an ad campaign on London buses which was sponsored by Bestway Group. as reads the PHC website:

High Commission for Pakistan, London

phclondon.org phclondon.org

1651797824615.png


1651797838026.png


Now that we have established what's EmergingPakistan.Gov.Pk is, let's talk about EmergingPakistan.pk

Domain Analysis:

1651798448655.png


1651798547074.png



The website was initially registered in 2015 and has not changed any servers. It is hosted on a server based in London

1651798730138.png

Internet Archive has captured 24 changes to the site since 2017:

1651798888811.png

Wayback Machine

web.archive.org web.archive.org


Social Media:
Twitter EmergingPakistan.pk has a 'verified' twitter account under the handle of@dev9_ , registered in 2016
1651799004387.png


Facebook:
where twitter handle is verified and has following of 47k accounts, facebook page is falling wayyyy behind.
The account is not even verified let along huge following.

1651799230984.png


Now that all this is out of the way, lets try to figure out who the anonymous 'British-Pakistan' business man is who is sponsoring 100,000pounds ad campaign just to please absconders.

In October 2021, an Ad campaign ran through 150 london buses featuring "Lahore - The Heart of Pakistan" --- (Haye maa sadkay, ena pyaar)
This ad campaign was not to promote Lahore or it's reach history, it's culture but was to provide "Real Estate Project" sponsored by Diyar Homes

1651799609141.png

1651799858864.png


1651799839116.png


Just hold on to the Director name and Company name, also keep an eye on real estate business. Ofcourse don't loose sight of "Emerging Pakistan"
In 2018, 100 red double decker buses in london displayed banners featuring "Gwadar - The Gateway to Emerging Pakistan" (ami jaan 1000 bari sadqay jaye)


1651800005305.png

1651800122469.png


In all honesty, it was not propagating Gwadar as a destination, but as an investment hub.

1651800283566.png

1651800332799.png


Disclaimer:
Pakistan Defence doesn't claim any responsibility for any copyrighted material or for opinions posted on our platform. All credits for images, videos, screenshots and opinions belong to their respective owners and team Pakistan Defence doesn't bear any responsibility for them.
 
Now everyone must be wondering, Fox what the hell are you doing, both organizations hav different leadership
well is that right???


According to Company house - UK record Diyar Homes (UK Marketing Ltd) was incorporated in 2020 (ran ad campaign in 2021)

1651800868148.png


It was incorporated by Syed Aqib Ali Hassan - a British Pakistani

1651800905732.png


Syed Aqib Ali holds director ship of not only Diyar Homes but is also the Director of CPIC - China Pakistan Investiment Corporation

1651801167632.png


CPIC UK Marketing Ltd - formerly known as China Pakistan Investment Corporation was incorporated in 2017 ( it is around same time EmergingPakistan.pk surfaced)

According to Company House Records, CPIC Uk Marketing Directors include

* Syed Aqib Ali
* Shaan Abbas - Same Shaan Abbas, whose name surfaced on Ad Campaign for Diyar Homes in 2021

1651801633011.png


Another Name that is affiliated OR used to be affiliated with CPIC was Syed Tahir Hussain - he was among the founding members of the Company

1651801741650.png


Lets look at who Syed Tahir Hussain is:

Syed Tahir Husain Schon​

Born to a PIA pilot, Syed Ather Husain on the 17th of October, 1956, Syed Tahir Husain Schon is elder brother to Nasir Hussain Schon of the Schon Empire. A Real Estate Mogul and a Business Magnate

Syed Tahir Hussain completed his under-graduation from Stanford University in Singapore and then did his Masters in Computer Science from the University of Karachi. As a youngster, Tahir Husain never missed any chance to learn more about the Political structures of Pakistan and took it as an opportunity to grow with the rise of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto

Directors of the Schon group flew to Dubai in 1997 in exile after the dismissal of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The directors of Schon group were known to have close contacts with her husband and former President Asif Ali Zardari. Many assets of the Schon group were auctioned by the Nawaz Sharif government. A deal was made with the government in 2005 and the Directors of Schon Group were allowed to come back to Pakistan. The Schon Group paid over 3 billion rupees to government of Pakistan in order to return from exile.


Now that we have introduced Mr Tahir and his alleged links with Zardari and Nawaz gang, lets get more into CPIC

Well - there is nothing much to talk about it, CPIC just like Diyar Homes is a business empire, looking to attract investment in Gwadar:

1651802414609.png

1651802443662.png


Few Take aways and interesting things to note are:

1651802549930.png
1651802615839.png


Zeeshan Shaw also runs / owns Diyar Homes:

1651802888526.png


Based on all the information collected & studied - it will be safe to establish that Ad Campaign "EmergingPakistan" is actually sponsored by afore mentioned entities and they are no so anonymous now
 

