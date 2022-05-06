OSINT: Ad campaign on London Buses

Foxtrot Alpha
Aug 19, 2012
One thing i got out of current political fiasco and internal mess is that it brought me back to the forum. I can now focus what I like doing most, research, investigation & collecting information. Well ! here it is something new for everyone to read
This morning it was not just the Londoners who woke up to the shinny new banner affixed on 150 double decker buses across central London but every Pakistani across the world witnessed it.
150 buses with Banner featuring pictures of Shehbaz Sharif and absconder Nawaz Shariff will go on for a whole month. The news was initially covered by Geo News correspondent "Murtaza Shah" who is based in London. According to the report campaign is being sponsored by an Anonymous British Pakistani (well thats a Joke )
It was not late when this news was picked by ANI sponsored Disinfo media houses, whose existence is very much questionable
Now that we have gone through the Intro, lets talk about EmergingPakistan.
This must not not be confused with EmergingPakistan.Gov.Pk which is the initiative of Govt of Pakistan under Ministry of Commerce
In 2017, Pakistan High Commission, London ran an ad campaign on London buses which was sponsored by Bestway Group. as reads the PHC website:
Now that we have established what's EmergingPakistan.Gov.Pk is, let's talk about EmergingPakistan.pk
Domain Analysis:
The website was initially registered in 2015 and has not changed any servers. It is hosted on a server based in London
Internet Archive has captured 24 changes to the site since 2017:
Social Media:
Twitter EmergingPakistan.pk has a 'verified' twitter account under the handle of@dev9_ , registered in 2016
Facebook:
where twitter handle is verified and has following of 47k accounts, facebook page is falling wayyyy behind.
The account is not even verified let along huge following.
Now that all this is out of the way, lets try to figure out who the anonymous 'British-Pakistan' business man is who is sponsoring 100,000pounds ad campaign just to please absconders.
In October 2021, an Ad campaign ran through 150 london buses featuring "Lahore - The Heart of Pakistan" --- (Haye maa sadkay, ena pyaar)
This ad campaign was not to promote Lahore or it's reach history, it's culture but was to provide "Real Estate Project" sponsored by Diyar Homes
Just hold on to the Director name and Company name, also keep an eye on real estate business. Ofcourse don't loose sight of "Emerging Pakistan"
In 2018, 100 red double decker buses in london displayed banners featuring "Gwadar - The Gateway to Emerging Pakistan" (ami jaan 1000 bari sadqay jaye)
In all honesty, it was not propagating Gwadar as a destination, but as an investment hub.
Disclaimer:
