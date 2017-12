LOL the Americans still haven’t shown Osama’s body which they supposedly dumped into the ocean. The most wanted man on the planet. Go figure. Talk about a bad closure LOL



Who are these people fooling here? A story which has more holes than Swiss cheese.



Are we suppose to believe that the Yanks crashed their chopper which went up in flames and kept shooting in broad daylight for hours nearby an army vicinity without anyone noticing it? Even a bad movie has a better script.

