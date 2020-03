Osama Raid Blackhawk 2 chopper engages ( & defeats) PAF F-16 3 times !

Meanwhile, Englen’s lone Chinook on its way back was engaged three times by a Pakistani F-16. Because he’d anticipated and planned for that, he was able to defeat and evade the fighter jet.

So I was able to evade him electronically. That’s all I’ll say. But, he was searching and hunting for me, and three times came very close to actually launching a missile,

Amazing article about special operations Chinook pilot Chief Warrant Officer 5 Douglas Englen .“It was as an electronic fight. A missile never left the rail.” Englen said.He'd done that before with other fighter jets on other missions."That's why we were picked for this mission. And, I was one of the few who trained 160th crews how to do that," he added.Regardless, they were still jinking and jiving, flying nap-of-the-earth."We pulled every technique and tactic out of the book. And it worked," he said.The risk was different, depending on who you asked.