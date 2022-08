Nawaz's career was spawned from Zia ul haq's political engineering, then the establishment overthrew BB and helped him win an election via campaign funding and political engineering ( PLD 2013 SC 1 ), as well as alleged rigging. The Osama funding theory is possible, but ECP rules apply as of the PPO of 2002, I don't think it will have a retrospective application period so it's not relevant here:ECP should be pointed to post-2002 or recent foreign funding allegations if any.