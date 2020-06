For those who don't want to go through the whole speech and don't understand Urdu, here's a rough translation (from 44 minutes on):



"The amount of humiliation Pakistan has had to endure by becoming a partner of the US in the US war on terror is unprecedented. It didn't matter what Pakistan did, we were blamed and humiliated for US failures in Afghanistan.



There are two events that were shameful for Pakistan, that we are ashamed of. The first is that the US came into Pakistan and killed Osama Bin Laden in Abottabad ... martyred him. What happened after that? The entire world abused us .. called us evil. Our own ally intruded into Pakistan and killed someone and didn't inform us despite the fact that we have lost 70,000 Pakistanis in their war on terror.



The second thing to be ashamed of, the drone attacks in Pakistan ..."



For those trying to understand Imran Khan on this, keep in mind his consistent and vociferous opposition to Pakistan becoming part of the US WoT, deploying Pakistani forces in FATA and the drone attacks, since the US invasion of Afghanistan.



IK has always spoken in favor of dialog and negotiations, even in FATA, to address the issues there. In his view, FATA and Swat would not have become the hotbeds of terrorism that they did had it not been for Pakistan joining the US War on Terror. Whether you agree or disagree with that position, it is one that he strongly believes in.



IK isn't in support of terrorism, he just has a different point of view on how things should have been handled in Pakistan and Afghanistan post 9/11 attacks.

Click to expand...