Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city

Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the cityBashir Qureshi who was in Abbottabad at the time, said nobody Saw "Arabs" in the city.Some suggested why would Pakistan hide a mass murderer?Some also argued that Pakistanis would have gladly given up Osama Bin Laden for the bounty money on his head.Or to see Osama Bin Laden tried in an international court of justice for murdering 3,000 people on 9/11.Or... was the Osama Bin Laden another inside job.