What's new

Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city

MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
11,115
-1
10,789
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city

1657208848590.png




Bashir Qureshi who was in Abbottabad at the time, said nobody Saw "Arabs" in the city.

Some suggested why would Pakistan hide a mass murderer?

Some also argued that Pakistanis would have gladly given up Osama Bin Laden for the bounty money on his head.

Or to see Osama Bin Laden tried in an international court of justice for murdering 3,000 people on 9/11.

Or... was the Osama Bin Laden another inside job.

@Clutch
@313ghazi
@waz
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,291
3
3,840
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
MultaniGuy said:
Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city
Click to expand...

Establishment would probably disagree.. surely they wouldn't be willing to sink the country and it's reputation just for kickbacks??.. a parasite does need its host to stay alive, just long enough to find another host *cough* *Cough* all expenses paid retirement to the west.. *
 
Last edited:
T4Tango

T4Tango

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Dec 11, 2021
71
0
72
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MultaniGuy said:
Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city

View attachment 859815



Bashir Qureshi who was in Abbottabad at the time, said nobody Saw "Arabs" in the city.

Some suggested why would Pakistan hide a mass murderer?

Some also argued that Pakistanis would have gladly given up Osama Bin Laden for the bounty money on his head.

Or to see Osama Bin Laden tried in an international court of justice for murdering 3,000 people on 9/11.

Or... was the Osama Bin Laden another inside job.

@Clutch
@313ghazi
@waz
Click to expand...
Just a staged op to secure another Presidential term. Modi copied the same idea with Pulwama and aerial bombing.
 
Raj-Hindustani

Raj-Hindustani

SENIOR MEMBER
May 4, 2019
3,127
-35
1,994
Country
India
Location
India
MultaniGuy said:
Osama Bin Laden raid revisted, the other perspectives, Pakistani locals in Abbottabad do not believe Osama bin Laden was in the city

View attachment 859815



Bashir Qureshi who was in Abbottabad at the time, said nobody Saw "Arabs" in the city.

Some suggested why would Pakistan hide a mass murderer?

Some also argued that Pakistanis would have gladly given up Osama Bin Laden for the bounty money on his head.

Or to see Osama Bin Laden tried in an international court of justice for murdering 3,000 people on 9/11.

Or... was the Osama Bin Laden another inside job.

@Clutch
@313ghazi
@waz
Click to expand...

As USA didn't inform to Pakistan government... Because they believed that government & establishment is protecting to him.

It is very clear message...
 
SecularNationalist

SecularNationalist

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
6,319
-7
10,031
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
MultaniGuy said:
But locals in Abbottabad said they did not see "Arabs" in the city. A little suspicious don't you think?
Click to expand...
Let's say OBL was there , he wasn't stupid to let his arab men to roam in the city , eat pakoras from ilyasi masjid and make a picnic trip to thandiani and raise suspicions.
Why people ask such stupid questions :angry:
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 9, 2019
2,151
2
5,179
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Forget about OBL raid,

India fired nuclear capable brahmos in deep inside Pakistan 150km, it destroyed structures, left a crater in Main Channu

No action was taken.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
43,154
55
36,556
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
blain2 said:
Does anyone even care any more?

What difference does it make if OBL was alive like Elvis Presley?
Click to expand...

A much bigger PR problem for Pakistan is the continued detention of Dr. Afridi. Not only was OBL in Pakistan, the person who helped locate him for USA was put in jail. BIG image problem for Pakistan, and an endless goldmine for its enemies to tarnish Pakistan's image ad infinitum.
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,888
52
11,613
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
A much bigger PR problem for Pakistan is the continued detention of Dr. Afridi. Not only was OBL in Pakistan, the person who helped locate him for USA was put in jail. BIG image problem for Pakistan, and an endless goldmine for its enemies to tarnish Pakistan's image ad infinitum.
Click to expand...
Like OBL, he too has been forgotten by most.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 6, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Faqirze
Funny: Indian officer idolizes al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden as ‘world’s best junior engineer’ and his 'guru', gets suspended
Replies
0
Views
357
Faqirze
Faqirze
Mujahid Memon
10 Facts That Prove The Bin Laden Fable Is a Contrived Hoax
Replies
5
Views
494
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
U
After The Raid (of 2nd May OBL Op): An Excerpt From Journalist Zahid Hussain`s Book 'No-Win War'
2
Replies
22
Views
2K
User
U
B
FM refrains from calling Osama bin Laden martyr or terrorist
Replies
1
Views
570
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
HAIDER
Breaking news of Osama raid to Pakistan was easier than thought, says Obama
Replies
5
Views
958
ziaulislam
ziaulislam

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom