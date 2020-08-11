Oryx Bio-Tech set to establish country’s first bio-tech industry FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: August 10, 2020 20:13:13 Oryx Bio-Tech Ltd is set to establish the country’s first bio-tech industry at Bangabandhu High-Tech City at Kaliakoir in Gazipur at the cost of around US$300 million, said sources. The company will develop the plant with the handling capacity of around 1,200 tonnes of plasma for manufacturing import substitute and life saving biomedicine and derivatives. Sinopharm, partially owned by China National Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd, will provide technical support to manufacture quality output. The company will establish some 20 plasma collection stations to collect plasma from human to produce life saving drugs. The bio-tech plant will be built in the hi-tech park developed by Summit Technopolis Ltd, a sister concern of local Summit Group. Biotechnology is a commonly used technology in developed countries to produce biotech products plasma which is used to treat many deadly diseases. A tri-partite agreement among Oryx Bio-Tech Ltd, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Summit Technopolis Ltd will be held on Tuesday over implementation of the biotech industry. azizjst@yahoo.com https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/...h-countrys-first-bio-tech-industry-1597068793