Orya Maqbool Jan thinks Ghazva e Hind will happen in 2022/3

Don't just mark your calendar, test your physical endurance and get yourself acquainted with urban warfare but most importantly, be prepared to die when India sends 200 nukesLOL marked my calendar
Tbh, I want to see Isa (as) defeat Dajjal but Doomsday obsession is linked with social tension/problems in society. A healthy society isn't obsessed with bringing the end of the world as soon as possible. It's not socially acceptable to wish for your own death but when you wish for the death of everyone, it's suddenly acceptable and more relatableany person who will give you with certainty a calender date is a wrong number.
the "what" has been told by prophet, the "when" is ilm -e - ghaib that is only in knowledge of Allah and he can change that time as he wishes even.
mr imran hossain and orya type ppl are selling their own fame to ppl nothing else.
Many people are predicting the arrival of Dajjal in 2020 - 2040. I don't know the reason but there's a weak hadith which says the age of Ummah is 1500 years, after that only disbelievers will be left on earth until QiyamahYeah yeah. Dates shifted from 2012 to 2023.
No, the hadith specifically mentions Imam Mehdi sending his army to India. No scholar shares your opinionProphet Muhammad is not wrong, the prophecy has happened, hundreds years after prophet Muhammad pass away.
India had been captured by Muslim for hundreds of years
Now, please move on...........
Some part of it has become Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Maldives ( Muslim )