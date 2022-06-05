Orya Maqbool Jan thinks Ghazva e Hind will happen in 2022/3

shayyman said: any person who will give you with certainty a calender date is a wrong number.

the "what" has been told by prophet, the "when" is ilm -e - ghaib that is only in knowledge of Allah and he can change that time as he wishes even.

mr imran hossain and orya type ppl are selling their own fame to ppl nothing else. Click to expand...

Don't just mark your calendar, test your physical endurance and get yourself acquainted with urban warfare but most importantly, be prepared to die when India sends 200 nukesOrya Sahab is an old man, he wants everyone else to die with him.....Tbh, I want to see Isa (as) defeat Dajjal but Doomsday obsession is linked with social tension/problems in society. A healthy society isn't obsessed with bringing the end of the world as soon as possible. It's not socially acceptable to wish for your own death but when you wish for the death of everyone, it's suddenly acceptable and more relatable