What's new

Orya Maqbool Jan thinks Ghazva e Hind will happen in 2022/3

shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER
Feb 6, 2022
163
0
353
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
any person who will give you with certainty a calender date is a wrong number.
the "what" has been told by prophet, the "when" is ilm -e - ghaib that is only in knowledge of Allah and he can change that time as he wishes even.
mr imran hossain and orya type ppl are selling their own fame to ppl nothing else.
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
179
-1
230
Country
Pakistan
Location
Israel
nope said:
LOL marked my calendar

Don't just mark your calendar, test your physical endurance and get yourself acquainted with urban warfare but most importantly, be prepared to die when India sends 200 nukes

Orya Sahab is an old man, he wants everyone else to die with him.....

shayyman said:
any person who will give you with certainty a calender date is a wrong number.
the "what" has been told by prophet, the "when" is ilm -e - ghaib that is only in knowledge of Allah and he can change that time as he wishes even.
mr imran hossain and orya type ppl are selling their own fame to ppl nothing else.

Tbh, I want to see Isa (as) defeat Dajjal but Doomsday obsession is linked with social tension/problems in society. A healthy society isn't obsessed with bringing the end of the world as soon as possible. It's not socially acceptable to wish for your own death but when you wish for the death of everyone, it's suddenly acceptable and more relatable
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,929
23
19,523
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
shayyman said:
any person who will give you with certainty a calender date is a wrong number.
the "what" has been told by prophet, the "when" is ilm -e - ghaib that is only in knowledge of Allah and he can change that time as he wishes even.
mr imran hossain and orya type ppl are selling their own fame to ppl nothing else.


Prophet Muhammad is not wrong, the prophecy has happened, hundreds years after prophet Muhammad pass away.

India had been captured by Muslim for hundreds of years

Now, please move on...........

Some part of it has become Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Maldives ( Muslim )
 
PakSword

PakSword

MODERATOR
Dec 6, 2015
18,431
59
35,991
Country
Turkey
Location
United Arab Emirates
Turks are hating other Muslims (Syrians and Arabs) and Pakistanis are fighting each other and we are expecting something that is based on da'eef hadiths..

These people are the reason why we Pakistanis think that we are the chosen nation. Please stop making fun of ourselves.
 
Eskander

Eskander

FULL MEMBER
Apr 1, 2022
179
-1
230
Country
Pakistan
Location
Israel
fitpOsitive said:
Yeah yeah. Dates shifted from 2012 to 2023.

Many people are predicting the arrival of Dajjal in 2020 - 2040. I don't know the reason but there's a weak hadith which says the age of Ummah is 1500 years, after that only disbelievers will be left on earth until Qiyamah

Indos said:
Prophet Muhammad is not wrong, the prophecy has happened, hundreds years after prophet Muhammad pass away.

India had been captured by Muslim for hundreds of years

Now, please move on...........

Some part of it has become Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Maldives ( Muslim )

No, the hadith specifically mentions Imam Mehdi sending his army to India. No scholar shares your opinion
 
