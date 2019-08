Please Recite Durood Shareef . Jazak ALLAH .Orya Maqbool Jan about Selection of Army Chief General Qamar Javeed Bajwa in a column in 2018 . Sharing a dream of Religious Person who saw it in 2014 (one year after appointment of Gen Raheel Shareef as COAS ) Orya Maqbool Jan said Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.W) gave Bajwa General (General Qamar Javeed Bajwa )something through Hazrat Umar Farooq (R.A) n that Religious man then identified that Gen (Gen Qamar Javeed Bajwa ) by seeing his pics later ( keeping in mind the person saw in a dream ) n Predicted him to be next Army chief long before COAS (Retired now ) Raheel Shareef rejected extension . Please Support him now . Decision has been taken now . May ALLAH help Islam , Pakistan , Pakistan Army and Pakistani nation Aameen .(( I kept this column with me from last many months n i was sure about Sir Extension so Sharing it now . Few you tube videos are also available on this Dream )) .