Origins of Covid-19 ? Man Mad , act of Nature , or something Else?

Conspiracy Theory 100%

What makes the Virus so special is that it "Transforms" so perfectly and in such a short amount of time that it is very hard to imagine such a perfect Virus exists naturally unless it was manually created , and created so it transforms quickly

The second aspect of the Virus it becomes more "transferrable or Infectious " vs the Original , again signally a strange trait , how can a Virus have different intensity settings, I used the word setting because this is what it really feels like, a manufactured entity

Obviously the dense population areas are being hit hard , which again showcases why this has characteristics of a Bio Weapon

2021 , as the world grapples with the Virus. No one is quite sure why there is a sudden rise in arrival of Viruses on Earth.Initially the scientist laid claim that the virus came from Forest thru animals, and then mysteriously started to impact humans. Clearly the first impulse is that it was a natural phenomenon? May be it could be , but if you really view it from another perspective it sure changes pretty rapidly.Right around the time , first Human Vaccines were created , it had retransformed itself into many other variants . Pretty robust , well planned it seemed , makes you wonder how can such a Entity , be so resilient. There have been other illnesses on planet but they typically remained same and can be tackled sometimesThe last 2 years , there also has been a pretty Alarming increase in what you may call , out of world disclosures. These disclosures are happening over social media and sometimes also on News , UFO , Sightings. Unexplained lights in sky. There have always been reports that in certain parts of world , animals have been found mutilated , most of the people who follow such news already know what I am talking about. Which brings us to a possibility , what if the Virus is actually a "Bio Weapon", not necessarily one created on Earth?Think about it for a second , if Humans ever found a planet and it was inhabited with other creatures which were undesirable pests , the typical human response is to of course get rid of pests. Now lets imagine Earth , which of course is full of 6-7 Billion Humans , for an outside Alien race, it would make sense to weaken the population figures by introduction of Lets say a Virus to bring down the population figures down to manageable levels ? It would appear as a safe smart way to reduce population without letting the unsuspecting Humans figure out that the Virus is a creation of another Species ?Now , the world , grapples with this virus , many governments specially USA and it's Media have been keen to state encounters with unknown , Aliens by their Military personnel , airborne or NavyWhy disclose this now ? The timing of these disclosures , and the arrival of this virus is very very fishy