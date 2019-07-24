truthfollower said:

origins of black in the Pakistan army?

sorry but failed to understand the titleorigins of black in the Pakistan army? Click to expand...

PakFactor said: Good find.



As for your question, we found new muhabat in drones, after Azerbaijan theirs no going back, lol. Click to expand...

Its an article which is trying to get to the truth of why only the armoured Corps wears black dungaree and Beret.Yes i can see drones on every thread sych as vt4 , atak procurement.we Pakistanis have the instinct to get mad for anything that is in fashion. Drones (currently employed) can't replace helis similarly helis cant do what drones can