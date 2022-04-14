Original words of Donald Lu in Cipher

Acetic Acid
May 10, 2021
Original words of Donald Lu as per shireen mazari:
"If the vote of no confidence does not succeeded and Prime minister Imran Khan remains in office, He will be isolated from US and we will take the issue head on.
If the vote of no confidence succeeds, all will be forgiven."
How come Pakistan army let this happen after reading this
Literally heart breaking for me
