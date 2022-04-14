What's new

Original words of Donald Lu in Cipher

Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Original words of Donald Lu as per shireen mazari:

"If the vote of no confidence does not succeeded and Prime minister Imran Khan remains in office, He will be isolated from US and we will take the issue head on.

If the vote of no confidence succeeds, all will be forgiven."

How come Pakistan army let this happen after reading this 😔😔😔

Literally heart breaking for me




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1514671611118600197
 
VCheng

VCheng

So where is the threat or conspiracy in these words, if indeed true?

This sounds more like a policy statement from a country that is expressing its response as a sovereign nation to a constitutional procedure in a democratic country. If the vote failed, exPMIK would have been isolated from USA, and correctly so, given his well known utterances. If he were voted out, USA would be willing to make a new start with whoever replaced him. Perfectly logical.

Surely, no one is naïve enough to think that exPMIK should have been free to do whatever he pleased without international repercussions. In other words, do the deeds as you wish, but then be prepared for the fallout too. ExPMIK never received a call from the White House even before all this, so it was not like he was in good graces to begin with, and then he chose to forge his own way forward as the headstrong man that he was, and is.

Simple enough. No conspiracy or complaints needed.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ISI troll / Patwari spotted
An elected PM of Pakistan was threatened with no confidence motion by a superpower, and warned of severe consequences if it failed. And yet you see no conspiracy nor attempt of foreign intervention
9586490D-8123-470D-9B22-79316B6A2E99.jpeg
FAF3E2BF-6AD3-4A1F-9787-2BBB75B77AE6.jpeg
 
yusufjee

yusufjee

Sad Pakistan state of affairs.

Arshad Sharif said it's beyond conspiracy. It's a threat. Aapka chooran nahi bikna bhai.

Edit: After reading all of your message. The clear arrogance about the USA. Woh tumhara baap ho ga hamara pakistanio ka baap abhi bhi quaid e azam hai.
 
V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Dear @Acetic Acid ,
I am Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs. I can understand your emotions. It is indeed true that I served piss to your ambassador in our meeting. But look at the bright side of things: we have forgiven you!!! We have forgiven all your mistakes! You can live your life as you were living a few years ago! Your life will be much easier if you ignore the fact the last few months ever happened. If you continue demanding change, you will suffer consequences you will regret later. The process is already complete. Submit. NOW!!

Yours sincerely,
Donald Lu.
1649963962592.png






1649963978451.png
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

Mere mu me boht zor ki gali aayi hai
 
W

WotTen

DGISPR has told us there was no foreign conspiracy, only involvement.

In related news, he also announced that the Indian BrahMos missile did not commit transgression. It was merely on an unannounced sight-seeing mission in Pakistan.
 
COOKie LOOkie....

COOKie LOOkie....

Dont waste your time explaining to them whats self explanatory, they deliberately refuse to understand it.
Khota biryani has that side effect on terminating ones ability to comprehend a basic fact.

Hard at word for a US citizenship. lol
 
sur

sur

If you don't want this thread to be deleted, then remove the line in bold

Just a friendly suggestion based on recent episode of threads deletion.
 

