Original words of Donald Lu in Cipher

So where is the threat or conspiracy in these words, if indeed true?



This sounds more like a policy statement from a country that is expressing its response as a sovereign nation to a constitutional procedure in a democratic country. If the vote failed, exPMIK would have been isolated from USA, and correctly so, given his well known utterances. If he were voted out, USA would be willing to make a new start with whoever replaced him. Perfectly logical.



Surely, no one is naïve enough to think that exPMIK should have been free to do whatever he pleased without international repercussions. In other words, do the deeds as you wish, but then be prepared for the fallout too. ExPMIK never received a call from the White House even before all this, so it was not like he was in good graces to begin with, and then he chose to forge his own way forward as the headstrong man that he was, and is.



Simple enough. No conspiracy or complaints needed.