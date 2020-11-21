[ORIGINAL TRANSLATION] WHY INDONESIA DOESN'T WANT US VACCINE, INSTEAD GOES TO BETTER CHINESE VACCINES

RI Kok Nggak Kepincut dengan Vaksin Pfizer? Ini Jawabannya

Trio Hamdani - detikFinance

Jumat, 20 Nov 2020 23:27 WIB

16 komentar





Ilustrasi/Foto: DW (News)



Jakarta-

Perusahaan farmasi asal Amerika Serikat (AS),



Direktur Utama

Untuk itu, Indonesia turut mempertimbangkan kemampuan untuk distribusi setiap kandidat vaksin yang dipilih.





"Sebagai contoh yang Pfizer itu memang dia baru rilis ya hasil uji klinis dia, mengatakan efektivitasnya di atas 96%, tapi kondisi storage-nya itu minus 70 derajat Celcius. Itu Indonesia belum memiliki kemampuan seperti itu, dan bahaya sekali kalau vaksin ini tidak disimpan di suhu yang sebenarnya, dia akan rusak sehingga nantinya pada saat diberikan kepada masyarakat ini akan berbahaya," katanya dalam acara bertajuk Indonesia Townhall di salah satu stasiun televisi nasional, Jumat (20/11/2020).



Sejauh ini, kandidat vaksin yang dipilih Indonesia dapat disimpan pada temperatur antara 2 sampai 8 derajat Celcius. Secara kemampuan, Indonesia sanggup menanganinya.



Why INDONESIA isn't Prefer Pfizer Vaccine? This is the answer

Trio Hamdani - detikFinance

Friday, 20 Nov 2020 23:27 WIB

16 comments







Ilustrasi/Foto: DW (News)



Jakarta-The pharmaceutical company from the United States (US), Pfizer, in collaboration with BioNTech, claims their vaccine is 95% effective in preventing the Corona virus (COVID-19). Why didn't Indonesia choose the vaccine?







Director of Bio Farma Honesti Basyir explained that this vaccine is closely related to distribution problems. Indonesia does not want a vaccine that is in good clinical trials, but because the distribution process is not good it causes damage.



For this reason, Indonesia also considers the ability to distribute each selected vaccine candidate.







"For example, Pfizer has just released the results of his clinical trial, saying that the effectiveness is above 96%, but the storage conditions are minus 70 degrees Celsius. That is Indonesia does not have such capabilities, and it is very dangerous if this vaccine is not stored at the actual temperature, it will be damaged so that later when it is given to the public it will be dangerous, "he said in an event titled Indonesia Townhall on a national television station, Friday (20/11/2020).







So far, the vaccine candidates chosen from China (Sinovac and Sinopharm) by Indonesia can be stored at temperatures between 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. In terms of ability, Indonesia is able to handle it.





"If we have to use Pfizer as an example or Moderna, we have to make another series of procurement for storage with extreme capabilities, minus 70 or minus 20 (degrees Celsius)," Honesti explained.







( - 70 degree celcius)

for US Vaccine to distribute it across the islands.



Meanwhile Chinese Vaccine from Sinovac & Sinopharm only need

2 to 8 degree celcius















Anyway Indonesian KALBE FARMA already have a Cooperation Project with SINOVAC and SINOPHARM for National Vaccination Program. Good luck for cooperation of both countries for storing and distribution across the islands. It much easier and can use normal refrigerator for distribution.Anyway Indonesianalready have a Cooperation Project withfor National Vaccination Program. Good luck for cooperation of both countries

So Indonesian Health Ministry prefer Chinese Vaccine from (Sinovac and Sinopharm) because they don't need Huge Massive Investment to provide Cooling system for such Extreme Cold TemperatureChinese people is famous to make an Efficient but also effective products.Part of the practicality of Chinese culture