Foxtrot Alpha
STAFF
- Aug 19, 2012
- 8,819
- 118
- Country
-
- Location
-
Organisers & aim of #JaniKhelSitIn Who's sit in it is & against whom?
Taliban Vs Taliban? Is #PTM supporting Taliban?
Organisers include following relatives of militants
1- Hafiz Tahir s/o Wakeel Khan Subidar (Brother of Terrorist Commander Saddar Hayat) now PTM activists
2- Ala U Din resident of Hindikhel (ex Commander of Commander Saddar Hayat group prior to zarbe e azab. His Younger brother is still a member of Saddar Hayat Group
3-Rasool Niaz s/o Noor Naees of Kharikhel (cousin of terrorist Commander Raheemullah alias Junaid)his other brother Imran is with Akhtar Momand Group. His son Haneef (watchman in Janikhel High School) maintains link wd militants in Lwara Bragai area
4-Subhan s/o Taj Wali Khan. His son Burhan is associated with terrorist ex Noor Rehman and hiding in Lwara Baragai.
5-Habib s/o Sakhi Marjan of Mametan Khel. He's brother of terrorist Commander Fatihullah alias Sabaoon hiding in Lawara Bragai area
6- Malak Gul Rehan of Wariki Janikhel (Uncle of terrorist commander Akhtar Muhammad). So Mohsin Dawar will you kindly clarify your stance of supporting Taliban in Janikhel while on the other hand never tired of playing good Taliban bad Taliban
These boys were killed due to internal fighting of two TTP groups, they were forced to make videos against the other group & then kicked around like a ball. finally when they had enough fun, they were butchered.
What good opportunity can be then this one for a dying candle of PTM.
The irony is that PTM monkeys are asking to register FIR against Military
Taliban Vs Taliban? Is #PTM supporting Taliban?
Organisers include following relatives of militants
1- Hafiz Tahir s/o Wakeel Khan Subidar (Brother of Terrorist Commander Saddar Hayat) now PTM activists
2- Ala U Din resident of Hindikhel (ex Commander of Commander Saddar Hayat group prior to zarbe e azab. His Younger brother is still a member of Saddar Hayat Group
3-Rasool Niaz s/o Noor Naees of Kharikhel (cousin of terrorist Commander Raheemullah alias Junaid)his other brother Imran is with Akhtar Momand Group. His son Haneef (watchman in Janikhel High School) maintains link wd militants in Lwara Bragai area
4-Subhan s/o Taj Wali Khan. His son Burhan is associated with terrorist ex Noor Rehman and hiding in Lwara Baragai.
5-Habib s/o Sakhi Marjan of Mametan Khel. He's brother of terrorist Commander Fatihullah alias Sabaoon hiding in Lawara Bragai area
6- Malak Gul Rehan of Wariki Janikhel (Uncle of terrorist commander Akhtar Muhammad). So Mohsin Dawar will you kindly clarify your stance of supporting Taliban in Janikhel while on the other hand never tired of playing good Taliban bad Taliban
These boys were killed due to internal fighting of two TTP groups, they were forced to make videos against the other group & then kicked around like a ball. finally when they had enough fun, they were butchered.
What good opportunity can be then this one for a dying candle of PTM.
The irony is that PTM monkeys are asking to register FIR against Military