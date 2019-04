As we all know Pakistan, is passing through multifaceted crises which is of great concern to us. But as part of propaganda warfare, our enemies are taking full advantage of the situation and have engaged themself in Disinformation Warfare against Pakistan. External entities like India and Afghanistan are operating without restraint to damage the core fiber of national edifice of Pakistan by creating political instability, economic problems, social strife, poor governance, menace of terrorism and scourge of corruption which are further encouraging the enemies of the country. Militant groups sponsored by hostile agencies especially India are working against the national interests of our country, while their propaganda machines and media openly use malicious expressions to call Pakistan, a country allegedly sponsoring terrorism. They also feel no hesitation when they covertly propagate against vital institutions of Pakistan including Pak Army, intelligence and other law-enforcing agencies.What I am about to share may not be a conclusive evidence that who is sponsoring the hostile groups within our country, but it indeed is a smoking gun. The circumstantial evidence exists that points to the fact that only Indian Agencies are behind unrest in Balochistan but they also run the Social Media cells for the Insurgent groups.Last month a a twitter handle going by the name "BRAS - Baloch Raji Aajoi Sangaar" shared a video of terrorist attack on FC vehicle in Balochistan. The video showed Terrorists attacking FC vehicle and shooting the Jawans at point blank, it was pretty gruesome. Same video was shared on Telegram Channels of HAKKAL (BLA's official media account) & BRA Media (BRA's official media account).Since the handle posted only a single video, it made us curious, so we did a little digging. Without getting into much details and giving up the tricks we used, we found our smoking gun.as it turns out, Mr.Pradeep was running the Twitter Handle of BRAS Media, the recovery mobile number is probably registered in Europe as it is 9 digit mobile number excluding the country View attachment 553653 code. View attachment 553652