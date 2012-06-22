Is it time to replace the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) with the "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)". Does Democracy offer the route by which a collective grouping can be formed to represent the affairs of Islamic Countries on the global stage.



The core of the OIC is goverened by tyrannical monarchies with power distributed by patronage like SA, UAE etc. How can such a construct form the basis by which countries, and organisations can listen to and respond to the needs of its people if democracy is not at its core? Where reason, and debate and concensus form the decision making process?



Would "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)" carry more political weight given its under-pinning of democracy, rather than the toxic brand of tyrannical monarchy based patronage?



The recent UAE - Israel deal, which is most likely opposed by 99% of its people, shows that democracy may the tool by which we bring the Islamic world out of its darkness?