What's new

Organisation of Islamic Democracies

Should the OIC be replaced with a "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)" ?

  • Yes

    Votes: 4 66.7%

  • No

    Votes: 2 33.3%
  • Total voters
    6
Ali_Baba

Ali_Baba

FULL MEMBER
May 27, 2018
1,489
1
2,061
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Is it time to replace the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) with the "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)". Does Democracy offer the route by which a collective grouping can be formed to represent the affairs of Islamic Countries on the global stage.

The core of the OIC is goverened by tyrannical monarchies with power distributed by patronage like SA, UAE etc. How can such a construct form the basis by which countries, and organisations can listen to and respond to the needs of its people if democracy is not at its core? Where reason, and debate and concensus form the decision making process?

Would "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)" carry more political weight given its under-pinning of democracy, rather than the toxic brand of tyrannical monarchy based patronage?

The recent UAE - Israel deal, which is most likely opposed by 99% of its people, shows that democracy may the tool by which we bring the Islamic world out of its darkness?
 
Last edited:
Horus

Horus

ADMINISTRATOR
May 3, 2009
39,660
405
95,475
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
It is time to stop chasing after the OIC and develop independent, strong bilateral relationships with the Muslim countries. Focus on trade, economy and military ties and treat them one by one. Just like China does.
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,495
42
18,132
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I do not support sidelining monarch, especially Arab and name this organisation which will create a divide between Democracies and Kingships.

If the new Islamic block is created, it must be capable to include everyone.
 
K

Khaliq Kashmiri

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

May 7, 2020
3
0
1
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Islamic countries and socialists countries led by China and Russia should form an alliance to form a new block to fight against oppressive countries which enjoy predominant power in UN. UN and OIC are basically failed institutions. Just to form a group of Islamic countries is not good enough in this multi dimensional world.
 
Max

Max

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 3, 2014
8,309
-3
11,393
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ali_Baba said:
Is it time to replace the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) with the "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)". Does Democracy offer the route by which a collective grouping can be formed to represent the affairs of Islamic Countries on the global stage.

The core of the OIC is governed by tyrannical monarchies with power distributed by patronage like SA, UAE etc. How can such a construct form the basis by which countries, and organisations can listen to and respond to the needs of its people if democracy is not at its core? Where reason, and debate and consensus form the decision making process?

Would "Organisation of Islamic Democracies (OID)" carry more political weight given its under-pinning of democracy, rather than the toxic brand of tyrannical monarchy based patronage?

The recent UAE - Israel deal, which is most likely opposed by 99% of its people, shows that democracy may the tool by which we bring the Islamic world out of its darkness?
Click to expand...
i agree with you but Pakistan's immediate interest should be managing its relationship with all while gaining fast paced economic growth not promoting democracy in barbarian lands.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
ghazi52 The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned India's violation of the LOC Strategic & Foreign Affairs 35
B Pakistan miffed over Bangladesh's call to make India observer to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Bangladesh Defence Forum 62
RoadRunner401 The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is no longer a force on the world stage World Affairs 9
L Are terrorist organisations solely to blame for the misrepresentation of Islam? World Affairs 48
jha Israeli cultural stall organised at Islamic University Social & Current Events 4
A.Rafay Organisation of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) Summit 2012 - News And Discussion World Affairs 24
X Economy of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation World Affairs 5
I Canada to not recognise results of Punjab 2020 Referendum organised by Khalistan group SFJ Central & South Asia 5
graphican India has paid Russia and China to organise foreign minister level talks Indian Defence Forum 30
Homo Sapiens DUCSU VP Nur, his organisation to form new party Bangladesh Defence Forum 17

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top