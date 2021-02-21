What's new

Oregon promotes teacher program that seeks to undo 'racism in mathematics' - "white supremacy culture" allegedly "infiltrates math classrooms."

TaiShang

TaiShang

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 30, 2014
27,739
70
97,987
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) recently encouraged teachers to register for training that encourages "ethnomathematics" and argues, among other things, that White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.

An ODE newsletter sent last week advertises a Feb. 21 "Pathway to Math Equity Micro-Course," which is designed for middle school teachers to make use of a toolkit for "dismantling racism in mathematics." The event website identifies the event as a partnership between California's San Mateo County Office of Education, The Education Trust-West and others.

Part of the toolkit includes a list of ways "white supremacy culture" allegedly "infiltrates math classrooms." Those include "the focus is on getting the 'right' answer," students being "required to 'show their work,'" and other alleged manifestations.

www.google.com

Oregon promotes teacher program that seeks to undo 'racism in mathematics'

The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) recently encouraged teachers to register for training that encourages "ethnomathematics" and argues, among other things, that White supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
Dungeness

Dungeness

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 21, 2015
6,581
1
18,724
Country
China
Location
United States
A few years back, Calfornia had a legislative proposal to promote EBONICS as an alternative English. Glad it failed.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom