I was compelled to learn a article from publication about a ordinary Nurse from United States who after leaving her job at state hospital. She took a trip to Pakistan and in Quetta she visited several hospitals where she provided hospital supplies from US leftover hospital stock. Over the years she now has over 6 employees and whole warehouse

where in America where she supplies regularly or whenever to needy hospitals inside Pakistan & Africa.

It goes to show there are people like her from United States that actually believe in philanthropist ideas.

The power of individual can be exponential if used the power of gift