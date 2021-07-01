What's new

Orange will work with Huawei in Africa, despite European restrictions

onebyone

onebyone

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
5,712
-4
13,952
Country
Thailand
Location
Thailand
1625092504440.png


Huawei remains closely involved in both existing 4G networks and the planned roll-out of 5G, including in Sweden, Austria and Hungary. /Josep Lago/AFP


Orange, France's largest telecom company, will continue to work with 5G equipment from Chinese supplier Huawei in Africa, despite restrictive rules in Europe, its CEO has said.

Stephane Richard said Huawei's record of investing in Africa, especially compared with the reluctance of its European rivals, meant the partnership made sense.

"We're working more and more with Chinese vendors in Africa, not because we like China, but we have an excellent business relationship with Huawei," he told Reuters at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona on Tuesday. "They've invested in Africa while the European vendors have been hesitating."

France is among several European governments that, under pressure from the U.S., imposed tight restrictions on the use of Chinese-made kit in next-generation telecoms infrastructure. In many cases the rules constitute a complete ban and telecom companies have warned that limiting the technology will push up prices and slow down roll-outs for consumers. Beijing says the rules amount to discrimination, however, the European Commission and national governments have justified the decisions on security grounds.

newseu.cgtn.com

Orange will work with Huawei in Africa, despite European restrictions

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has invested heavily in African infrastructure.
newseu.cgtn.com newseu.cgtn.com
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
4,396
19
5,447
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
France trying to maintain its empire in Africa by working with the Chinese, opening doors to its “people in Africa” on the continent. Serves the interests of both parties at the expense of America. Economies seems to be what will undermine the western alliance against China.
 
