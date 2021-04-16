A.R.A. Piedrabuena at Piriou's Concarneau shipyard (Naval Group picture)
OPV 87 A.R.A. Piedrabuena Handed Over To Argentine Navy
A.R.A. Piedrabuena has been delivered yesterday to the Argentine Navy in the presence of Captain Víctor Ortiz, representative of the Navy in France, who also recognised Commander Gastón Vega in his assumption of command.
Naval News Staff 14 Apr 2021
Naval Group press release
This delivery is part of the contract signed by Naval Group with Argentina in 2018 for the delivery of four multi-mission patrol vessels. A.R.A. Bouchard (former L’Adroit) was delivered last December, two months ahead of schedule.
With the delivery of the A.R.A. Piedrabuena, the first of the three new patrol vessels built for Argentina, the program keeps progressing as scheduled and will continue at a pace of one delivery every six months.
The 44-people crew from the Argentinian Navy has been trained in the operation and maintenance of the vessel by teams from Naval Group and Kership, a joint-venture between Piriou and Naval Group.
This second patrol vessel of the series acquired by the Argentine Navy, which is of new construction, offers the same assets and features as those of the first one, the A.R.A. Bouchard.
Some of her features have been reinforced to meet the Navy’s needs. Better armed and motorised, equipped with an active stabilisation system and a bow thruster, it is also Ice proven, i.e. adapted to navigation in the cold waters of Antarctica.
OPV 87, an innovative vesselDespite the very complicated global sanitary situation and thanks to the commitment of the teams from Naval Group, Kership, Piriou and all their industrial partners, we managed to deliver this first patrol vessel designed for the Argentinian needs on time and also to carry on preparing the remainder of the series
Jean-Claude Flandrin, Program Director
The Argentinean offshore patrol vessels benefit from innovations developed by Naval Group and proven by the French Navy, which has operated L’Adroit in several oceans for six years:
- A 360° visibility from the bridge and a unique mast for a panoramic radar coverage;
- The discrete and safe implementation in less than five minutes of fast crafts for Special
- Forces thanks to an ingenious ramp system at the bow of the patroller;
This range of ships also benefits from Naval Group’s expertise in information and command systems, allowing for extensive surveillance of the maritime space and the detection of suspicious behaviours. The A.R.A Piedrabuena is equipped with the POLARIS® system and NiDL® tactical data link system, specifically developed by Naval Group for state missions at sea and sea-proven by the French Navy.
Technical features
The Offshore Patrol Vessel is able to stay on high seas during more than three weeks, to reach a
speed of 20 knots and to accommodate a helicopter. Implemented by a reduced crew of 40
members, it is also able to accommodate about twenty extra passengers.
- Length: 87 meters
- Beam: 14 meters
- Displacement: 1,650 tons
- Max. speed: over 20 knots
- Accommodation: 59 (crew and passengers)
- Endurance: > 7,000 nautical miles
- Boarding capacity: two light crafts of 9 meters and one 10 ton class helicopter