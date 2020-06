Hi allWanted to wargame this scenario which is rather becoming a real possibility, going by how things are developing on LAC. There has been PLA ingress into Sikkim recently along with Laddakh. In a situation where PLA manage to chock the Siliguri corridor and cut off north east India with the rest of the landmass, how would Bangladesh respond in such scenario?Would it side with India?Hassina regime is known to be Indian side kick. There is a strong possibility that Bangladesh might open its borders to India mainland, allowing India to use its territory and road infra to connect with the north east states. Acting as a bridge. Does the current road infra and connectivity with India and north eastern state will allow such bridge to become a reality on war footing? The obvious blowback will be to go against the Chinese design. And ofcourse, would such support to India will be supported internally among the masses?Going against India?This scenario will mean actively supporting PLA incursion with own interest in mind, perhaps gobbling up some territory and merging with Bangladesh as a consequence of Chinese actions. This however will invite a direct Indian military response against BD. Is BD militarily strong enough to keep India at bay while supporting China? Would Hasina regime, provided she is still in charge, would even contemplate such actions?Remaining neutral?Meaning looking the other way while PLA and Indian army try to wrestle with each other. By all accounts, India will be in desperate situation and by default, the pressure will come on the government in BD to support one way or other. Remaining neutral might not be an option eventually. There is also American angle to this as we all know that India is America regional pet dog. American pressure might also come in.Post annexing scenarioChina will already have the blue print to support the north east states but its not a rocket science to see that BD is the nearest sea access to these north east states. How is the current road connectivity between BD and these states?Conclusion:BD may like it or not, but how things are developing in sub continent with an imbalance Hindu terrorist regime in India we are most likely heading to an armed conflict between Pakistan and India, eventually will drag other powers like China. We are expecting India o start a conflict with Pakistan to hide their recent humiliation received at the hands on PLA in Laddakh region. We are talking about a domino effect here and the above scenario, very likely will be played out, if things go south.Would be interesting to hear thoughts of BD members on this evolving situation and if such scenario is discussed within BD intellectuals and media?