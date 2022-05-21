The Mix-achar government has been in power for what, 6 to 8 weeks and have failed to accomplish anything substantial, however they have been good at Optics especially directed towards the USA1. Air or Drone strike in Afghanistan. Message to USA= We are capable of CT in Afghanistan to control militant organisations in Afghanistan.2. CPEC Authority abolished. Message to USA= We're slowing down CPEC but Chinais not happy.3. Trade Office opens in india. Message to USA= We're ready to renew relations with india at the expense of Kashmir.4. Delegation goes to Israel. Message to USA= Ready to talk to Israel at the expense of the Palestinian people.5. Ban on imports of luxury products. Message to USA/IMF = We cannot remove subsidiaries on petroleum and electricity but we will stop imports to reduce CAD.Not a single decision has been made to curb inflation. The PKR parity v the US $ has crossed 200.25 in the inter-bank and 202 to 205 in the open market.Scared to Death to implement IMF conditions to restart IMF tranche of 1B$.This government has started to arrest political opponents especially PTI and journalists who do not support the fascist regime.