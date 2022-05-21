What's new

Optics

fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
30,829
86
36,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Mix-achar government has been in power for what, 6 to 8 weeks and have failed to accomplish anything substantial, however they have been good at Optics especially directed towards the USA 🇺🇸.
1. Air or Drone strike in Afghanistan. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We are capable of CT in Afghanistan to control militant organisations in Afghanistan.
2. CPEC Authority abolished. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're slowing down CPEC but China 🇨🇳 is not happy.
3. Trade Office opens in india. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're ready to renew relations with india at the expense of Kashmir.
4. Delegation goes to Israel. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = Ready to talk to Israel at the expense of the Palestinian people.
5. Ban on imports of luxury products. Message to USA 🇺🇸/IMF = We cannot remove subsidiaries on petroleum and electricity but we will stop imports to reduce CAD.
Not a single decision has been made to curb inflation. The PKR parity v the US $ has crossed 200.25 in the inter-bank and 202 to 205 in the open market.
Scared to Death to implement IMF conditions to restart IMF tranche of 1B$.
This government has started to arrest political opponents especially PTI and journalists who do not support the fascist regime.
 
Norwegian

Norwegian

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 19, 2014
17,564
10
28,425
Country
Israel
Location
Norway
fatman17 said:
The Mix-achar government has been in power for what, 6 to 8 weeks and have failed to accomplish anything substantial, however they have been good at Optics especially directed towards the USA 🇺🇸.
1. Air or Drone strike in Afghanistan. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We are capable of CT in Afghanistan to control militant organisations in Afghanistan.
2. CPEC Authority abolished. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're slowing down CPEC but China 🇨🇳 is not happy.
3. Trade Office opens in india. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're ready to renew relations with india at the expense of Kashmir.
4. Delegation goes to Israel. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = Ready to talk to Israel at the expense of the Palestinian people.
5. Ban on imports of luxury products. Message to USA 🇺🇸/IMF = We cannot remove subsidiaries on petroleum and electricity but we will stop imports to reduce CAD.
Not a single decision has been made to curb inflation. The PKR parity v the US $ has crossed 200.25 in the inter-bank and 202 to 205 in the open market.
Scared to Death to implement IMF conditions to restart IMF tranche of 1B$.
This government has started to arrest political opponents especially PTI and journalists who do not support the fascist regime.
Click to expand...
Pakistan is already under American martial law
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
18,022
10
18,671
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
fatman17 said:
The Mix-achar government has been in power for what, 6 to 8 weeks and have failed to accomplish anything substantial, however they have been good at Optics especially directed towards the USA 🇺🇸.
1. Air or Drone strike in Afghanistan. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We are capable of CT in Afghanistan to control militant organisations in Afghanistan.
2. CPEC Authority abolished. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're slowing down CPEC but China 🇨🇳 is not happy.
3. Trade Office opens in india. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're ready to renew relations with india at the expense of Kashmir.
4. Delegation goes to Israel. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = Ready to talk to Israel at the expense of the Palestinian people.
5. Ban on imports of luxury products. Message to USA 🇺🇸/IMF = We cannot remove subsidiaries on petroleum and electricity but we will stop imports to reduce CAD.
Not a single decision has been made to curb inflation. The PKR parity v the US $ has crossed 200.25 in the inter-bank and 202 to 205 in the open market.
Scared to Death to implement IMF conditions to restart IMF tranche of 1B$.
This government has started to arrest political opponents especially PTI and journalists who do not support the fascist regime.
Click to expand...
such a shame despite slow reforms, we were seeing some positive signs i.e growth of 6%, with controlled deficit of 2-3% GDP(~10-12b dollars) in time of global oil crisis(which would have been positive in normal oil prices).. we had exports showing double digit growht meaning next year we would have achieved 50+b exports
but seems everything has gone down the draine specially investor confidence which willt ake years to build

dont know what was estb thinking, what made them to switch
 
M

maithil

SENIOR MEMBER
May 21, 2010
2,667
-74
1,547
Country
India
Location
India
fatman17 said:
The Mix-achar government has been in power for what, 6 to 8 weeks and have failed to accomplish anything substantial, however they have been good at Optics especially directed towards the USA 🇺🇸.
1. Air or Drone strike in Afghanistan. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We are capable of CT in Afghanistan to control militant organisations in Afghanistan.
2. CPEC Authority abolished. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're slowing down CPEC but China 🇨🇳 is not happy.
3. Trade Office opens in india. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = We're ready to renew relations with india at the expense of Kashmir.
4. Delegation goes to Israel. Message to USA 🇺🇸 = Ready to talk to Israel at the expense of the Palestinian people.
5. Ban on imports of luxury products. Message to USA 🇺🇸/IMF = We cannot remove subsidiaries on petroleum and electricity but we will stop imports to reduce CAD.
Not a single decision has been made to curb inflation. The PKR parity v the US $ has crossed 200.25 in the inter-bank and 202 to 205 in the open market.
Scared to Death to implement IMF conditions to restart IMF tranche of 1B$.
This government has started to arrest political opponents especially PTI and journalists who do not support the fascist regime.
Click to expand...
Today's crackdown an attempt to divert attention from failure on economic front ? Does not make sense otherwise.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
63,418
1
50,858
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
CPEC authority was never given constitutional protection. All Chinese projects were maligned for corruption and indecent conduct by previous regime and its mouthpiece media houses.

ISIS in Afghanistan have been targeted with or without American intervention, it is entirely a different debate as to how they were allowed to be transported into Afghanistan.

Israel was discussed in Pakistani parliament during PTi tenure and Treaty of Hudaybia discussed during PTi tenure. There were reports of Israeli delegation into the country as well as Pakistani delegation to Israel

PTI tenure was responsible for shared GI Tag on Vanaspati rice.

PTI government also banned luxury goods as first order of business after selling government owned Buffalos.

- Optic this
 
fatman17

fatman17

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Apr 24, 2007
30,829
86
36,630
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
This government has reached a dead end. It has no other choice but to call fresh elections and try and salvage their mandate which is basically GT Road.
They are Dead in KPK, Balochistan and Sindh. Similar situation with PPP. Dead in KPK, Balochistan and Punjab.
Now trying desperately to gerrymandering/ rigging the elections.

El Sidd said:
CPEC authority was never given constitutional protection. All Chinese projects were maligned for corruption and indecent conduct by previous regime and its mouthpiece media houses.

ISIS in Afghanistan have been targeted with or without American intervention, it is entirely a different debate as to how they were allowed to be transported into Afghanistan.

Israel was discussed in Pakistani parliament during PTi tenure and Treaty of Hudaybia discussed during PTi tenure. There were reports of Israeli delegation into the country as well as Pakistani delegation to Israel

PTI tenure was responsible for shared GI Tag on Vanaspati rice.

PTI government also banned luxury goods as first order of business after selling government owned Buffalos.

- Optic this
Click to expand...
Rumours are a man's best friend.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zibago
IMF dictates fiscal policies to Pakistan
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
PradoTLC
PradoTLC
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI kickstarts Sindh Huqooq March against PPP govt
Replies
5
Views
521
ghazi52
ghazi52
H
IMF sets tough terms for bailout revival
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Zibago
Zibago
samv
India urges IMF to urgently provide financial aid to Sri Lanka
2
Replies
16
Views
748
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
LeGenD
Israel Shows The F-35’s First Aerial Kill In Newly Declassified Video
Replies
12
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom