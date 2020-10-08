What's new

optical - infrared shield against drones

vizier

Recently I came accross this which has potential to work if it is improved a little more.


Previously there were attempts of reflecting the background image over the so called invisibly cloak but that works only on certain angles of looking at it and it needs to change projection continiously to reflect back to the observer and the projector position which is difficult to apply while mobile and projector is visible. This one is an optical illusion hiding the vertical countours behind the lens.

I think from higher altitudes it can be difficult for drones to distinguish infantry this way. This however does not protect visiblity from the IR spectrum. You would also need an infrared blocker transparent material behind the shield to hide from the IR spectrum as well. It can prove handy for making spec ops cross border operations.
 
