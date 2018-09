OPSEC generally covers several different scenarios that should never be discussed with those who are not on a need-to-know basis. This includes:

Deployment dates. This includes when troops are deploying on operations and when they are redeploying back home. In addition to leaving and returning from the deployment as a whole, this also includes when soldiers leave and return. Training. Information on where, how and why they train should not be shared. Information that appears benign to us may be just what the enemy needs. Numbers, equipment or other security information. Information about the number who are involved, the type of equipment or weapons systems they use or other sensitive information should never be shared. Troop movements. In addition to not sharing deployment dates, when they are on operation, it should also not be shared when they are leaving for a mission or changing locations.

This is entirely too much information and puts the mission as well as his unit at risk.