Opposition's ultimatum may lead to intense crisis and chaos | Establishment | Siddique Jaan

t is

Please listen to what Sadiqque Jan is saying. It seems that opposition is gone to the Military Establishment to put their demands/threats.

What rights Military Establishment has to decide in favour or against different political parties!!
What rights Military Establishment has to order the judiciary to decide the Suo Moto in favour or against different political parties!!


This is not Siddique Jan only Yesterday Kashif Abbassi in his program asked from Shahid Khaqqan about PMLN leadership having dinner with the highest personality in the Military Establishment, hinting a meeting with General Bajwa.

Once again why Bajwa is meeting politicians to decide the fate of the country's politics!!!

It is very clear that Bajwa is prime now to act like General Kiyani acted in favour of PMLN and other political parties during the lawyer's march movement.

This interference has to stop if Pakistan to see justice and fairness in its political and social life.

Same goes for SCP, they refused an application submitted by Barrister Siddque on the grounds that SCP cannot look in to the inner workings of the Parliament under the constitution.

But it turned on its head and next day took a Suo Moto on the same grounds, against which it announced that it is beyond the rights of the SCP under the constitution.

Now opposition demanding through Military Establishment certain judgement from the judiciary, is taking it to new low in Pakistani Politics.

I have suspicions, on the border of certainty that SCP will rule in favour of the opposition and call deputy speaker's ruling illegal and restore the status quo. Giving the chance to the opposition to rule over Pakistan.
It would also not look in to the letter or order any formation of a commission to investigate very serious charges of foreign powers involvement in over throw of PTI government.

We come to know that same has happened in Sri Lanka couple of days ago.

The undersecretary of State for South Asia hinted during his supposition that he had tried to deal with the issue of Pakistan , Sri Lanka's refusal to toe Washington line and vote against Russian's invasion of Ukraine.
Coincidence do not happen by chance, but rather by design.
 

