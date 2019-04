Modi is bests for Pakistan, because if he is not elected, then which so ever govt comes they will have to take much stronger stands against Pakistan to prove them being nationalist otherwise they will lose the next election for sure if janta feels that congress led govt is not working in safeguarding national interest.



Alternatively Modi can easily switch the tone and get back on to discussion table saying to people that his hard stances have put Pakistan to come to table talks etc etc...with all marketing gimmicks.

Click to expand...