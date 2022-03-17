What's new

Opposition to bring no-trust motion against CM Usman Buzdar: sources

  • Opposition contacts Punjab Assembly secretariat to know procedures regarding move, per sources.
  • “We should be assured of the tickets for the next upcoming elections,” says Tareen group.
  • Tareen group had told Hamza Shahbaz they would support Opposition in its no-trust motion against Usman Buzdar, say sources.
After the government’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Opposition has unified to oust the Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar by bringing a no-trust move against him, said the sources.
According to the sources, the Opposition has contacted the Punjab Assembly secretariat to know the procedures regarding the move.
Earlier, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz had visited PTI disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen’s residence where he discussed the political future with the members of the Tareen group.
The sources said the members of the Tareen faction said they are mentally ready to separate themselves from the PTI government.
Sources had also said that the Tareen group members had sought assurance from the PML-N leader that they will be given a ticket from their party in the next general elections. They had also assured the Opposition that they would stand with them if they decide to oust Buzdar.
date 2022-03-17

www.geo.tv
Usman Khan Buzdar a person who destroyed Lahore and the whole Punjab province which is one of the richest province which contributes 70% to Federal Govt, maxium to Pakistan Defence & Military Forces and the overall Pakistan's Economy.

Such a shame to be so incompetent in Punjab.
 

