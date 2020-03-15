What's new

Opposition sets new record in getting humiliated: Government passes all bills with clear Majority.

Flight of falcon

Wonder what happened to 35 PTI MNAs begging to join Patwari league, MQM leaving the government, PTI in-house change, Deal with Khota league , government falling with in house change, Tarin group begging Maryam to accept them etc etc.

I have heard so many claims by the opposition that one can write a book on their humiliation and embarrassment. Patwaris cannot even explain why 10 of their MNAs were missing from the proceedings today?

Humiliation and embarrassment in the fate of these thieves in Pakistan....Haramkhours
 
In the parallel universe, Mr. Khota Sharif has given go ahead to his party for an in-house change :rofl:

NAWAZ SHARIF GIVES GO-AHEAD TO PML-N FOR IN-HOUSE CHANGE

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif has given go-ahead to his party leadership to go for in-house change, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday. Progress was made during backdoor contacts between Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)...
defence.pk
 
It is actually a true news. The deal is already made. They have agreed to make Capt Safdar the next CoA......Maryam will be the president .
 
Village life

It was not a victory for PTI actually both ppp and Pmln were doing a drama they wanted this bill to be passed because they new financial condition of the country so this bill was a must but meanwhile they have successfully placed the liability of it on PTI,s shoulder, these economic hitmans need to be hanged for their corruption and Imran Khan for his munafiqat and lies ,
 
Opposition just got another surprise today. And will be completely irrelevant once general Faiz Hameed becomes next army chief this year
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik
Only economic Hitman there ever was the opposition
 
Flight of falcon

…. And make a village idiot the next prime minister ….
@FOOLS_NIGHTMARE @Tameem @muhammadhafeezmalik

Don’t tag Patwaris …. They are doing matam…
 
