Opposition sets new record in getting humiliated: Government passes all bills with clear Majority.

Flight of falcon
- May 22, 2019
Wonder what happened to 35 PTI MNAs begging to join Patwari league, MQM leaving the government, PTI in-house change, Deal with Khota league , government falling with in house change, Tarin group begging Maryam to accept them etc etc.
I have heard so many claims by the opposition that one can write a book on their humiliation and embarrassment. Patwaris cannot even explain why 10 of their MNAs were missing from the proceedings today?
Humiliation and embarrassment in the fate of these thieves in Pakistan....Haramkhours
