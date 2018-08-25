Opposition parties agree to field joint presidential candidate in Murree moot ISLAMABAD: Members of opposition parties, under the umbrella of All Parties Conference (APC), have agreed to field a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election, sources told Express News on Saturday. The decision was made at a meeting at deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Murree, called to discuss the election for the top slot scheduled for September 4. Representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP) and other parties attended the moot. Pashtunkhwa Mili Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai did not participate, however, pledged to support the APC’s decision. PML-N, PPP agree to field joint candidate The opposition also considered a strategy centred around protests inside and outside the parliament against alleged rigging in the general elections. Sources revealed that the PML-N stressed on fielding a joint candidate instead of PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan. PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed on Friday had said that the party will only consider Ahsan if he apologises to Nawaz. The presidential elections are set to take place in September where members of the Senate, National Assembly and all provincial assemblies will vote for the country’s presidential slot. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has pitched MNA Arif Alvi for the coveted position