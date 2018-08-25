/ Register

  • Saturday, August 25, 2018

Opposition parties agree to field joint presidential candidate in Murree moot

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Norwegian, Aug 25, 2018 at 7:02 PM.

  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:02 PM #1
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Opposition parties agree to field joint presidential candidate in Murree moot

    ISLAMABAD: Members of opposition parties, under the umbrella of All Parties Conference (APC), have agreed to field a joint candidate for the upcoming presidential election, sources told Express News on Saturday.

    The decision was made at a meeting at deposed premier Nawaz Sharif’s residence in Murree, called to discuss the election for the top slot scheduled for September 4.

    Representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Awami National Party (ANP) and other parties attended the moot. Pashtunkhwa Mili Party (PkMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai did not participate, however, pledged to support the APC’s decision.

    PML-N, PPP agree to field joint candidate

    The opposition also considered a strategy centred around protests inside and outside the parliament against alleged rigging in the general elections. Sources revealed that the PML-N stressed on fielding a joint candidate instead of PPP senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan.

    PML-N senior leader Pervaiz Rasheed on Friday had said that the party will only consider Ahsan if he apologises to Nawaz. The presidential elections are set to take place in September where members of the Senate, National Assembly and all provincial assemblies will vote for the country’s presidential slot.

    The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has pitched MNA Arif Alvi for the coveted position
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:03 PM #2
    Hiraa

    Hiraa FULL MEMBER

    How are things looking for PTI’s Arif Alvi?:what:

    Also can we get rid of the secret ballot system? Voting should be done openly rather than in secret.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:07 PM #3
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    As for now PTI has enough votes to get him elected as president, but you never where independents would go on the election day
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:10 PM #4
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Abdul Qadeer Khan for President
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:14 PM #5
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Too late
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:15 PM #6
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Its never too late.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:18 PM #7
    IceCold

    IceCold PDF VETERAN

    The word out there is that at the 11th hour Atizaz Ahsan nomination papers will be withdrawn in favour of Zardaris. Zardari and Nawaz have reached a deal where Zardari once becoming President will use his power to pardon Sharif and Mariyum. Hence all thieves are coming together and forming an alliance knowing well that the post of President is their last hope. PTI will have to tread very carefully and keep their eyes open because PPP and PMLN after losing PM and punjab will do their utmost to get the president post for themselves.
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:26 PM #8
    FalconStar

    FalconStar FULL MEMBER

    I'm hearing a word that Diesel wants them to name him, that's why he's not contesting by elections.
    Diesel Dreams to be President.:omghaha:
     
  Aug 25, 2018 at 7:26 PM #9
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    And thus destroy PPP for all future Bhutto Zardari generations. No idea who came up with this BS but he doesn't look very bright.
     
