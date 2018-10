Is this the same Murad Saeed who falsely claimed $200 billion in Swiss banks, and that IK will bring this money in one week.



And then?



What Happened?



PTI's own Finance minister Asad Umar called it a fake claim, meaning, Murad Saeed was lying...



Aisay log is qabil bhi han k in ki baat suni jaey?..., han but cult fans ka mamla alag ha, kion k un ka tu andhay Ishq ka mamla ha.....



lagay raho...





