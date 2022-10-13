Opposition in uproar after Ghani’s remarks against Karachiites

Widespread condemnation compels minister to tender apology Click to expand...

October 13, 2022

While apologising for his comments, Minister Ghani again insisted that the people of Karachi did not fulfil their own responsibilities but only blamed the government for different problems in the metropolis.

It was on Tuesday when Mr Ghani while addressing members of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry held the people of Karachi responsible for the fast deteriorating city infrastructure, non-existence of civic services and growing crimes in the metropolis.

Mr Ghani claimed that the people of Karachi usually dented the city infrastructure by themselves, attacked civic services and failed to follow the set rules while making 'hue and cry' and exaggerating the issues only to create an impression about a worst situation in the city.

The first stern reaction to the comment came from Jamaat-i-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, who condemned the minister's views and came up with set of questions for Mr Ghani, who's also Karachi president of the PPP.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-i-Haq, the JI leader called his remarks "anti-Karachiites" and said "he [Mr. Ghani] didn't utter a single word that's against the PPP policy".

He said: "The PPP is an anti-Karachi party and its leaders are truly toeing its policy when they hold people of Karachi responsible for the stressful lives they are living. But I challenge that Mr Saeed Ghani won't be able to face a single Karachiite if he asks him about the reasons behind delay in K-IV water supply project? Who's ruling this city and province for last 14 years? And who's managing funds of trillions of rupees for the city development for the last more than a decade?"

Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sindh chapter president Ali Zaidi also expressed his wonder over the Sindh minister's remarks and accused the PPP government of deliberately creating an environment which divided the people and trigger hatred.

Taking a step forward, the PTI leader claimed that Mr Ghani's constituency was a centre of drugs and gambling dens which were thriving since the PPP came to power.

"So please also tell the people who's responsible for these crimes [drugs and gambling dens] and businesses in your constituency," he told a press conference along with former Sindh government Imran Ismail.

"These are insulting remarks about the people of Karachi. Instead of blaming the people for Karachi's devastation, Mr Ghani should be blaming himself and the Sindh government for doing nothing to improve Karachi's condition."

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), which is a PPP ally at the Centre but still sits on the opposition benches in the Sindh Assembly, also criticised the Sindh minister's remarks.

In a joint statement, lawmakers belonging to the MQM-P termed Mr Ghani's remarks "biased" and based on anti-Karachi sentiments.

"It's so surprising that a minister is blaming the people of Karachi for their deprivation," the statement said. "The people of Karachi are deprived of their basic rights of living. From law and order to civic infrastructure, everything is deteriorating for years. And amid all this, the people are blamed for all this ills of the system and failure of the administration."

Also, former Karachi deputy mayor and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Arshad Vohra condemned Mr Ghani's statement and termed it part of PPP's anti-Karachi and anti-Pakistan policy.

Following strong criticism, Mr Ghani tried to explain his position when he said that his views were presented 'out of context' and that he didn't mean to hurt sentiments of a common Karachiite.

"And I apologise if [sentiments of ] anyone gets hurt," he told a press conference at the Sindh Assembly's committee room. "I didn't mean that people of Karachi have done all this. What I only said was that being a resident of Karachi while criticising the government, we are not fulfilling our own responsibilities. The people and government together can resolve the problems of this city, not anyone of them alone."