It comes as the Iranian regime was accused of 'endangering the lives of Iranians and the world' after alarming videos of worshippers licking a shrine emerged online.



There are also fears that Iran is covering up the true scale of the crisis, with official figures showing a suspiciously high death rate - suggesting there may be more infections than the regime is willing to admit.



Iran today confirmed 12 more deaths, taking the total to 66, but one opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has claimed that the death toll is as high as 650 - nearly ten times the official count.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...-senior-Iranian-official-die-coronavirus.html



—- Adviser to Ayatollah Khamenei becomes first senior Iranian official to die from coronavirus as opposition group claims death toll is TEN times higher than official figuresIt comes as the Iranian regime was accused of 'endangering the lives of Iranians and the world' after alarming videos of worshippers licking a shrine emerged online. There are also fears that Iran is covering up the true scale of the crisis, with official figures showing a suspiciously high death rate - suggesting there may be more infections than the regime is willing to admit.Iran today confirmed 12 more deaths, taking the total to 66, but one opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has claimed that the death toll is as high as 650 - nearly ten times the official count.—-

Worshippers in the videos brazenly state they 'don't care what happens', even if they catch or spread the infection which has killed at least 54 in the country.



Iran's hardline clerical establishment has refused to shut down Qom despite the holy city suffering the brunt of the outbreak and pilgrims spreading the virus across the Middle East.



One person who kisses the shrine in the holy Shi'ite city demands people 'stop scaring people [about] coronavirus'. A child is even hailed for licking the doors.



The shrine, which has remained open and is disinfected daily, attracts Shi'ites from across Iran, Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain and other countries.